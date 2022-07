The Korean singer spoke with NYLON about her latest video, inspiration for her outfits, and more. Sunmi has always been K-pop’s most fashion-forward superstar — even as far back as 2007 when the Korean artist first rose to stardom during her years in the girl group Wonder Girls at just 16 years old. Over time, her style caught the eyes of many fans when she debuted as a solo artist and now, her latest music video for her new single “Heart Burn,” which premiered on Friday, June 24, proves even more so.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO