ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Judge Rules Man Seeking $2.5 Million from Clippers, West Can Expand Suit

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qhXS_0gX1DtIO00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man who sued the Los Angeles Clippers and Jerry West, alleging he is owed $2.5 million for helping the team sign Kawhi Leonard, can expand his lawsuit with three new claims, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jon R. Takasugi granted plaintiff Johnny Wilkes' motion to add causes of action for intentional misrepresentation, concealment and false promise.

"(Wilkes) contends that (the new claims) are premised on allegations obtained during recent deposition testimony where defendants allege that Jerry West is an independent contractor and does not have the authority to enter into an agreement on behalf of the Clippers," Takasugi wrote.

The team and West have not shown any meaningful prejudice they could suffer by the judge allowing Wilkes to expand his suit, according to Takasugi.

Wilkes alleges in his suit brought in December 2020 that he and West reached a verbal deal in 2019 in which Wilkes would provide the Clippers with information to lure Leonard to Los Angeles, taking advantage of the plaintiff's close relationship with Leonard and the player's uncle, Dennis Robertson.

In depositions, West, now 84, and Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank said West was a consultant to the team and an independent contractor, but that he did not have any authority to enter into any kind of contract on behalf of the Clippers with Wilkes or anyone else.

Despite the deposition testimony, Wilkes alleges that West made representations to the contrary in their alleged dealings,  culminating in a contract between the two in which the Clippers became bound to pay the plaintiff $2.5 million.

Leonard, 31, underwent surgery in July 2021 to repair a partially torn right ACL he suffered earlier in a second-round playoff series with the Utah Jazz and did not play for the team during the entire 2021-22 season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Insider

Judge scolds attorneys ahead of Vanessa Bryant trial for piling on evidence and objections, says it will become a 'never-ending battle'

Vanessa Bryant is suing LA County over photos taken at Kobe and Gianna Bryant's helicopter crash site. The trial has been delayed multiple times, this time due to COVID scheduling issues. The case's judge was frustrated on Friday, claiming parties need to find more common ground. Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit against...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy