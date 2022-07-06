ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware Water Gap, PA

Motorcycle escort for Vietnam Veterans memorial replica

By Sydney Kostus
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly 100 motorcycles helped escort a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Wednesday in the Poconos.

The half-size replica is called ‘The Moving Wall’ and has traveled to all 50 states for more than 35 years. Multiple motorcycle organizations participated in the escort headed to East Hanover, New Jersey along with state police.

Better prepare for an active shooter with free courses
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGUuQ_0gX1DnFG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stZjI_0gX1DnFG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sd2l6_0gX1DnFG00

The organizer tells Eyewitness News it’s the least they could do for those who sacrificed their lives.

“We treat this as a funeral procession and we protect the wall and bring it, deliver it to its final destination,” explained Rick merchant a rider with Warriors’ Watch Riders.

The Moving Wall’s escort will follow it all the way to a community college in Randolph, New Jersey where it will be put on display this weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

PSP celebrating 50 years of female troopers

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are honoring the trailblazers who broke through the all-male barrier and made history as the first female state troopers. Fourteen women graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy with the 31st Cadet Class, the first to admit female cadets, on July 7, 1972. PSP was the nation’s […]
DUNMORE, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Homes are selling fastest in these 3 NJ counties

New Jersey Realtors is a 6,000+ members-strong trade association that recently put out some interesting stats on how fast homes are selling in New Jersey. And the three counties where properties sell the fastest might surprise you. Conventional wisdom wouldn’t have you think they’d be southern counties. Historically real estate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
City
Delaware Water Gap, PA
County
Monroe County, PA
City
East Hanover Township, PA
Monroe County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Hanover, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH COUNTY: DWI CHECKPOINTS THIS WEEKEND

The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting 2 DWI checkpoints this weekend. The first checkpoint will be tonight, Friday, July 8, beginning at 10pm and ending at 2am on Saturday morning , in Brielle. All southbound vehicles on Route 71 will be pulled into the Brielle Municipal lot.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Jersey Proud: Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall heads to New Jersey

A procession traveled on Route 80 from Pennsylvania into New Jersey Wednesday as the country’s most famous moving war memorial headed into the state. Hundreds of motorcyclists with Warriors Watch escorted the Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall into Morris County. The memorial has moved around the country for 39 years.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Passerby Spots Body Floating In Passaic River

A body was recovered from the Passaic River Thursday, July 7, authorities said. A passerby flagged down a Newark police officer near the Jackson Street Bridge around 6:15 p.m., Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said. Newark police and firefighters responded to the scene and worked to recover the...
NJ.com

Man sought in Philly law office rape arrested in N.J., police say

Police in Gloucester County say they arrested a man suspected of raping a woman in a Center City Philadelphia office building on Tuesday afternoon. Washington Township Police posted an alert on Facebook Thursday night urging residents to be on the lookout for Willie L. Harris, 49, the man Philadelphia Police believe assaulted the woman in an 8th-floor law office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Replica#Escort#Vehicles#Eyewitness News#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Multiple dirt bikes stolen, police investigate

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a report of multiple dirt bikes stolen Thursday night. According to the Tunkhannock Township Police Department, the theft occurred sometime overnight from July 6 into July 7. Tunkhannock police along with the Scranton Police Department are asking the public if they see any of these dirt bikes […]
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
WBRE

Veterans Voices: Luzerne County VA opens arms to female veterans

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Female veterans are the fastest-growing population of VA patients, and now there’s a whole host of services in Luzerne County helping them navigate the system. That’s the focus of this week’s Veterans Voices. The women’s veterans healthcare program has been a part of our local VA Since 2017. It’s specifically designed […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Vietnam
Pottsville Republican Herald

Teen identified after drowning Monday at Mauch Chunk Lake

Officials have released the name of the teenager who drowned Monday at Mauch Chunk Lake in Carbon County. Jose Antonio Atenco Augustine, 17, was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital-Miners Campus, Coaldale, after the incident around 4:30 p.m., according to Carbon County commissioners who discussed the situation at their meeting Thursday.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lackawanna County Commissioner in hot water

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Recent controversy has turned into legal action against a Lackawanna County Commissioner. Lackawanna County Commissioner Debi Domenick is being taken to court by the district attorney. According to DA Mark Powell, Domenick got access to hundreds of confidential emails she was not permitted to see an issue that concerns fellow […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

2 rescued from Lake Hopatcong

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two distressed people were rescued from Lake Hopatcong Saturday in Jefferson Township, according to Jefferson Township Police Captain Robert Bush. On July 2, Jefferson Twp. Police Dept. Officers Matthew Johnson, Mark Williams and Sgt. Justin Gjelsvik responded to the NJ State Police Marine...
HOPATCONG, NJ
WBRE

When will all West Side Mall potholes be filled?

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People who shop at a pothole-plagued shopping mall in Luzerne County may soon see a smoother ride. Shoppers reached out to the I-team to look into the pothole problem at the West Side Mall in Edwardsville several weeks ago claiming their concerns were not being addressed by the owners of the […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
1010WINS

State troopers recover unidentified body from NJ river

MAHWAH, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- New Jersey officials launched an investigation after state troopers recovered an unidentified body from a river on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Officials were called to the Ramapo River in Mahwah at approximately 10:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Philip Curry, a spokesman for the state police.
MAHWAH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Weekend traffic to and from the NJ shore not what it used to be (Opinion)

After two holiday weekends of driving to and from the Jersey Shore at peak times, some have noticed it wasn't that horrible. On both the Memorial Day weekend and the Fourth of July weekend, we have noticed that traffic was pretty good going down on a Friday afternoon and coming back on Monday, July 4 late in the afternoon and evening. This picture was taken Monday evening on the AC Expressway, normally packed at a time like that.
TRAFFIC
WBRE

WBRE

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy