Motorcycle escort for Vietnam Veterans memorial replica

DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly 100 motorcycles helped escort a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Wednesday in the Poconos.

The half-size replica is called ‘The Moving Wall’ and has traveled to all 50 states for more than 35 years. Multiple motorcycle organizations participated in the escort headed to East Hanover, New Jersey along with state police.







The organizer tells Eyewitness News it’s the least they could do for those who sacrificed their lives.

“We treat this as a funeral procession and we protect the wall and bring it, deliver it to its final destination,” explained Rick merchant a rider with Warriors’ Watch Riders.

The Moving Wall’s escort will follow it all the way to a community college in Randolph, New Jersey where it will be put on display this weekend.

