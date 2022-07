LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Today will be our seventh day in a row and seventeenth day this year of daytime highs above 100 degrees as this looks to be our hottest day yet, with some seeing temperatures reaching 107-108°. Compared to this date back in 2011, which I think most will agree was one of the worst summers here in the Southern Plains, we already had 31 days of 100° days, so while this summer has been brutal so far, it can definitely be worse. Feels like temps will get to and even exceed 110° as heat advisories will be in effect yet again for most of Texoma this afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO