(KNSI) – Waite Park police are offering the owners of the 15 most commonly targeted vehicles for catalytic converter thefts a special tracking number. The department got a supply of CATGUARD labels from the Minnesota Department of Commerce to be placed on catalytic converters. The label is like a serial number for your catalytic converter. The label is placed on a catalytic converter and once the vehicle is started, the number will be etched into the converter’s metal. Police say the label must be placed on a cool to the touch catalytic converter. If it is hot, it will not work.

WAITE PARK, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO