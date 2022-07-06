Reading scores improve, approach pre-pandemic levels

Equipping educators with the training and resources needed to be prepared for any emergency should not be influenced or determined based on political affiliation or ideology. The latest massacre of school children in Uvalde, Texas, will surely lead to more calls of arming educators, especially in red states and among Republican lawmakers. What’s missing in these conversations are the continued lack of whole community adoption of the gold standard National Incident Management System (NIMS), and community-specific measures (which may include arming educators) to mitigate threats. And even after all the changes that resulted from the 2018 shooting at a Santa Fe, Texas school, it’s a textbook failure of everything we’ve learned over the past 23 years since the term “active shooter” was first coined and the “contain-and-wait” strategy was abandoned across law enforcement.

