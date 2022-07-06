ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Reading scores improve, approach pre-pandemic levels

idahoednews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdaho reading scores are up from a year ago — and many are almost back to pre-pandemic levels. Scores increased across the board on the spring Idaho Reading Indicator, a screener for kindergarten through third-grade students. And the improvements come as the state puts increased taxpayer money into...

www.idahoednews.org

Comments / 0

Related
idahoednews.org

Episode 60: Byron Yankey’s 51-year professional journey

As a teacher, a principal and, for the past decade, as the manager of the State Board of Education’s college and career advising program. Yankey retired last week. But he joins Kevin Richert on this week’s podcast, to talk about his career and the challenge of getting high school graduates to continue their education.
BOISE, ID
idahoednews.org

Analysis: Idaho State gambles to build its academic advising program

Kevin Satterlee isn’t waiting on the Legislature. Idaho State University’s president is using private donations to hire staff to help his at-risk students — staff hires the Legislature has refused to finance. Satterlee is gambling on using one-time money, or future donor support, to pay ongoing personnel...
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Reclaim Idaho submits 100,000 signatures in support of the Quality Education Act

The Quality Education Act, a voter initiative aimed at generating $323 million for K-12 education, is one step closer to November’s ballot, after organizers submitted over 100,000 signatures to the secretary of state’s office Wednesday. Reclaim Idaho, the organization behind the initiative, first submitted the signatures in May...
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Preparing schools in Idaho for an active shooter takes more than just arming educators; it takes a plan

Equipping educators with the training and resources needed to be prepared for any emergency should not be influenced or determined based on political affiliation or ideology. The latest massacre of school children in Uvalde, Texas, will surely lead to more calls of arming educators, especially in red states and among Republican lawmakers. What’s missing in these conversations are the continued lack of whole community adoption of the gold standard National Incident Management System (NIMS), and community-specific measures (which may include arming educators) to mitigate threats. And even after all the changes that resulted from the 2018 shooting at a Santa Fe, Texas school, it’s a textbook failure of everything we’ve learned over the past 23 years since the term “active shooter” was first coined and the “contain-and-wait” strategy was abandoned across law enforcement.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy