RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County remains in the High COVID-19 incidence category with 87 new cases and three hospitalizations reported. Riley County says for the week of June 25, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment recorded 87 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. It said the Incidence Rate was also recorded at 117.2 cases per 100,000 residents, maintaining the county’s high incidence category status.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO