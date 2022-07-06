Loving Giving Local: Dafmark Dance Theater

This week we climb the stairs to one of Erie’s premier dance studios that has been creating the art of dance for more than three decades.

Loving Giving Local made a visit to Erie’s Dafmark Dance Theater.

Dafmark Dance Theatre began in 1990. It’s not a ballet school, but a theatre of dance.

Veteran dance professionals Dafna and Jean Mark Baier use the language of dance to express themselves on important issues of the day.

“What we try to do is present a creative and educational approach to dance which is steeped in social consciousness. All of the subjects that we take have to do with who we are as a people and the people around us,” said Jean-Marc Baier, Dafmark Executive Director.

Dafmark uses dance to stimulate emotions, express dissent, and offer amazement.

Audiences experience this in the intimate third floor Dafmark Theater at 1033 State Street.

“Every year we do two productions a year. Every production takes us about six months to put together. Everything’s original, we use local talent and we come up with a vision of the world that is ours,” said Baier.

In addition, Dafmark has artistic outreach in the community at the John Horan Apartments, Erie Homeds for Children and Adults, and the Saint Martin Early Learning Center.

Loving Giving Local paid a visit to Dafmark to present this week’s check for $250 which Baier said will help pay the bills.

“We know how important the dance community is for Erie and kids, and for us to be able to bring Dafmark the $250 we know that’s going right back into the community and that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor, Auto Express.

Dafmark’s next production is scheduled for November, but they hope you remember them on Erie Gives Day in August.

