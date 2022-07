Apple recently released beta number three for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and even watchOS. All three versions of the developer betas have been seeded, which means that if you already have the beta profile installed, you can already try the new features! But what new features are we talking about? Well, the third beta brings a lot to the table. Once Apple releases these software updates to the public—probably sometime near the end of the year—it’ll change the way we use our iPhones and iPad. From the Lock Screen to the new productivity features, the upcoming updates have a lot of potential. Continue reading to browse everything new coming in the beta 3 update.

