Chicago sends No. 38 overall pick to Maple Leafs in return for veteran netminder, first-round pick. The Blackhawks made their third trade of the first day of the 2022 NHL Draft late in the opening round on Thursday night, acquiring the No. 25 overall pick and goaltender Petr Mrazek from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for the No. 38 overall pick, Chicago's natural second-round selection.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO