Fresh off of her nearly month-long UK Tour, R&B Legend Gladys Knight resumed her USA tour with its first stop, befittingly, in the City of Brotherly Love. Delivering an inconceivable measure of power and love through every rich, melodious note, the reigning Empress of Soul repetitively stirred and aroused the musical senses of the mesmerized sold-out Dell Music Center crowd. The cheers and applauses at the mere sight of her walking onto the stage were truly a form of adoration and homage from the heart of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO