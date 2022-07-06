Alabama quarterback Bryce Young named SEC Athlete of the Year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was named the 2021-22 Roy F. Kramer SEC Male Athlete of the Year.

Young was joined by South Carolina basketball player Aliyah Boston as the Roy F. Kramer SEC Female Athlete of the Year.

“Bryce and Aliyah are the remarkable examples of what it means for a young person to fully participate as a student and as an athlete in the Southeastern Conference,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. “Both Aliyah and Bryce were honored with their sport’s national player of the year award as they each held themselves to the highest standards of competitive excellence. We are proud of both and grateful for their outstanding representation of the Southeastern Conference and of the accomplishments they have achieved as members of their university communities.”

Young was named the fourth Heisman Trophy winner in the history of The University of Alabama while earning consensus All-America honors. The sophomore turned in a record-setting season as the Crimson Tide’s first-year starting quarterback, setting single-season marks for passing yards (4,872) and touchdowns (47).

Young was also recognized as college football’s Player of the Year by the Associated Press and The Sporting News. He captured the Maxwell Award, which is presented to college football’s top player, and claimed the Davey O’Brien and Manning awards, both going annually to the nation’s top quarterback.

The SEC Athletes of the Year Awards were first presented in 1976 for men and 1984 for women. The award was renamed the Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year in 2004 to honor the former Commissioner who served the conference from 1990-2002.

Young is the fifth Alabama football player to win the award and the second straight (DeVonta Smith, 2020-21). He marks the 13 th Alabama athlete to be recognized since its creation. Past winners include: 2020-21 DeVonta Smith (football); 2011-12 Brooke Pancake (women’s golf); 2010-11 Kayla Hoffman (gymnastics); 2009-10 Mark Ingram Jr. (football); 2003-04 Jeana Rice (gymnastics); 2001-02 Andree’ Pickens (gymnastics); 1989-90 Dee Foster (gymnastics); 1988-89 Derrick Thomas (football); 1986-87 Cornelius Bennett (football); 1986-87 Lillie Leatherwood (track and field); 1984-85 Penney Hauschild (gymnastics); 1978-79 Reggie King (basketball).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.