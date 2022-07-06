Growing local youth track program to host Chester County Youth Track Festival July 16
By Bruce Adams
Daily Local News
2 days ago
Four years ago, when Chloe Stanfield was a sophomore at Downingtown’s STEM Academy, she started a non-profit organization called Chester County Track Stars, a summer track program for youths ages 3 to 14. “There are opportunities for high school athletes to compete in track, and sometimes there are...
WEST CHESTER—While butterflies and bees will have another place in the borough to feast, both residents and visitors will enjoy a little slice of beauty at the new Chestnut Street Garage Pollinator Garden. The garden was sponsored by the Business Improvement District, in partnership with the West Chester Green...
WILMINGTON, Del. >> A longtime caddie at Wilmington Country Club, Frank Yocum has vast experience dealing with foursomes. But it’s nothing compared to growing up in a family where he is a quadruplet. That’s right, Yocum was born the same day as his three siblings – a brother and...
WEST CHESTER—Alumni of the Criterions Jazz Ensemble, out of West Chester University’s Wells School of Music, will take the stage for a free, public concert on Thursday, July 21, at 7:30 p.m., in the Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall, Philips Memorial Building, 700 S. High Street, West Chester. The concert will also be available via livestream at www.vimeo.com/wsom.
WEST CHESTER—Three local students are preparing for college this fall with the help of scholarships through the Gawthrop Greenwood Law Prize. Gawthrop Greenwood, PC has been encouraging, recognizing and honoring academic excellence since the law firm’s founding in 1904. Created in 1991, the Gawthrop Greenwood Law Prize ensures the advancement and education of Chester County’s youth by awarding a student from each of the three high schools in the West Chester Area School District. This year’s law prize winners, receiving $1,000 each, are:
WEST CHESTER—Ayana Williams-Smith, a student at Immaculata University, is the recipient of the Alice Lawson Scholarship for 2022, awarded by the West Chester-Chester County branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Williams-Smith, 47, mother of a 19-year-old son, was awarded the scholarship, given annually, to a non-traditional woman whose education has been interrupted due to family, work or other issues.
Lebron Bessick, a sprinter who graduated from Coatesville High School last month after winning the state championship in both the 400 meters and 4×400 relay, has committed to the University of Houston. Bessick, who clocked a school-record 46.91 seconds in the 400 meters at the state-championship meet at Shippensburg...
PHILADELPHIA - A Delaware community gathered Thursday for the welcomed return of a sorely missed outlet of summertime fun for kids and teens alike. "Play Streets," hosted in Wilmington, is a free event that closes down select streets for families and friends to partake in activities and sports. Organizers launched...
Looking for the best places for a cold-brewed beer in Chester County, PA? There are many breweries in the area, but we've narrowed our selection to the following five. Check out our Chester County Brewery Round-up to see which one is best for you! Then, visit the breweries to experience them for yourself. And, of course, don't forget to bring your camera!
Farmer Pete Flynn, of Pete’s Produce Farm, is hanging up his trademark hat and suspenders and retiring this fall. Flynn, 64, has farmed 110 acres owned by Westtown School since 1996 and he operated the immensely popular farm market on Route 926 since 2000. He also farms about 90 additional acres in the area.
ChristianaCare invests $500,000 of support to HBCU-Bound Health students through their Future of Health Scholarship Program. ChristianaCare awarded $500,000 in scholarships to 10 promising young students who are on their way to HBCU across the country to pursue degrees in health care. This amounts to $12,500 per year and a paid internship each summer for all 10 students. The bright minds being honored are:
COATESVILLE, PA — The City of Coatesville continues to grow and thrive with new development projects underway. The latest announcement was made on April 29, 2022, when Proudfoot Capital purchased 300 East Lincoln from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA). This project is sure to add value to the City and its residents.
KENNETT SQUARE — A milestone will be reached next week when the last steel beam will be placed on the new Kennett Library and Resource Center, which will open to the public in about nine months. The July 14 event marks the “topping off” that has been 20 years...
Erin Bobo, a Kennett Square-based myofascial release therapist, has been healing both people and horses for more than two decades, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press. Several life-changing events put Bobo on a path to her current profession. During her senior year at Kennett High School, her beloved...
Twenty-one public school districts in Pennsylvania, including several in Chester County, will be closing schools for students on October 24 to commemorate Diwali Day. Hindus are urging all public-school districts and private-charter-independent-parochial schools in Pennsylvania to close on their most popular festival Diwali. Diwali falls on Oct. 24 this year;...
In 1959, the Nile Swim Club in Yeadon celebrated its grand opening, the first Black-owned swim club in the country, writes Campbell Robertson for The New York Times. But as the Black children waded into the water, there was a realization. “None us knew how to swim,” said Bill Mellis,...
Drew Reilly, owner of the Blue Water Inn, the Ocean Breeze Hotel and several other businesses in Ocean City, New Jersey, has died, writes Maddy Vitalie for OCNJ Daily. Originally from Delaware County, Mr. Reilly passed away July 3 at age 55. His longtime friend, Jody Levchuk, co-owner of Jilly’s...
The following events are planned for the upcoming week throughout the region:. • The 23rd annual Blobfest, a celebration of the 1958 American science-fiction horror film “The Blob,” returns this weekend to the Colonial Theatre, Phoenixville, where scenes from the movie were filmed. Events kick off Friday night with a sold-out live stage show and reenactment of the famous run-out scene. The Blob Ball after-party begins at 9 p.m. and will feature live music and swing dancing. On Saturday, the Blobfest Street Fair will be held on Bridge Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It includes a vendor fair, a costume contest, a facade decorating contest, a sci-fi and horror tattoo contest and a tin foil hat contest. Double-features of “The Blob” with “The War of the Worlds” and “When Worlds Collide” will be screened at noon, 4 and 8 p.m. On Sunday, the Blobfest 5K/10K and Kids Fun Run will be held from 8 to 10 a.m., and the double-feature of “The Blob” and “Man From Planet X” will be screened starting at noon, with optional retro boxed lunches from Dixie Picnic. For more information and tickets, visit thecolonialtheatre.com/blobfest.
COATESVILLE — The latest deal in a string of development projects underway in the City of Coatesville was announced on April 29, 2022. Located on the corner of Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway in the historic downtown district, one of the City’s most prized locations was acquired by Proudfoot Capital from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The annual Essence of Entertainment concert series at The Dell Music Center is back. And the host is someone very familiar to radio listeners.
If you live in Philly and you love soulful tunes, then you know the voice of Patty Jackson. She’s a radio personality on 105.3 WDAS.
“I love to love people,” Jackson said. “Just making people feel good.”
And the place people feel good – The Dell Music Center.
Jackson has been hosting their summer concert series Essence of Entertainment for years, it’s attracted some of the most iconic artists.
And this year, there’s no shortage of season ticket...
Escape the humidity in these not-too-far natural swimming spots. When temps soar, it’s so satisfying — and much-needed — to take a dip in refreshingly cool water. While Philly has its fair share of public pools, there’s something fun about tapping into your adventurous side and taking a mini road trip to swim in natural water. We’ve rounded up 10 swimming holes within a three-hour drive of Center City that are guaranteed to help you beat the heat and have a splashin’ good time.
Comments / 0