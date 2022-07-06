ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Special Weather Statement issued for Bristol Bay, Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 16:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bristol Bay; Lower Kuskokwim Valley AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM AKDT FRIDAY JULY 8TH This product is relayed from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. ALASKA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION Division of...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Switzerland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL SWITZERLAND...KENTON...CAMPBELL...SOUTHERN BOONE GRANT...NORTH CENTRAL OWEN...CENTRAL PENDLETON...GALLATIN...EASTERN HAMILTON...CLERMONT AND NORTHWESTERN BROWN COUNTIES At 254 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Camp Dennison to near Independence to near Kentucky Speedway, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Observed via automated observations. 58 mph gust was measured at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Airport. 67 mph measured at Lunken Airport. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Covington, Florence, Independence, Norwood, Forest Park, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Loveland, Springdale, Reading, Montgomery, North College Hill, Madeira, Edgewood, Alexandria and Elsmere. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 56 and 77. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 19. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 17 and 19. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 151 and 191. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 17. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cannon, De Kalb, Rutherford, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cannon; De Kalb; Rutherford; Wilson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central De Kalb County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee Southeastern Wilson County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Cannon County in Middle Tennessee * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1253 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Watertown, or near Statesville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Murfreesboro, Walterhill, Dowelltown, Liberty, Auburntown, Lascassas, Milton and Readyville. This includes Interstate 840 near mile marker 57. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CANNON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 21:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sheridan THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 445 TO EXPIRE AT 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 11 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MONTANA GOLDEN VALLEY MUSSELSHELL WHEATLAND IN SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA BIG HORN CARBON PARK STILLWATER SWEET GRASS YELLOWSTONE IN SOUTHEAST MONTANA ROSEBUD TREASURE IN WYOMING THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 1 COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL WYOMING SHERIDAN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABSAROKEE, ASHLAND, BIG TIMBER, BILLINGS, BRIDGER, COLSTRIP, COLUMBUS, CROW AGENCY, FORSYTH, HARDIN, HARLOWTON, HYSHAM, JOLIET, LAME DEER, LAVINA, LIVINGSTON, RED LODGE, ROUNDUP, RYEGATE, AND SHERIDAN.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fannin, Towns, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Fannin; Towns; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Towns, Union and northeastern Fannin Counties through 845 PM EDT At 816 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Blue Ridge to near Jones Creek to Blairsville, and moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Blue Ridge, Blairsville, Young Harris, Morganton, Hemp, Blue Mountain Shelter, Brasstown Bald, Hurst, Loving, Jones Creek, Owltown, Mineral Bluff, Vogel State Park and Track Rock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FANNIN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Nws#Interior Alaska#Faa#Weather#Bristol Bay#Rh#The Air Quality
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Augusta, City of Staunton, City of Waynesboro by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Nelson County in central Virginia West central Albemarle County in central Virginia The southeastern City of Staunton in western Virginia Southeastern Augusta County in western Virginia The City of Waynesboro in western Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Staunton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Afton, Fishersville, Lyndhurst, Nellysford, Hermitage, Batesville, Mint Spring and Afton Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Warning for 'Monsoonal Rain' and Flash Flooding in New Mexico

New Mexico is expected to receive a heavy downpour with flash floods due to a "monsoonal rain" this week, according to a warning by the National Weather Service (NWS). Thunderstorms could also cause flooding across the state, particularly in areas affected by ongoing wildfires, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bland, Tazewell, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bland; Tazewell; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Tazewell County in southwestern Virginia Central Bland County in southwestern Virginia Northwestern Wythe County in southwestern Virginia * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 408 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gratton, or near Burkes Garden, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wytheville Bland Tazewell Ceres Bastian Burkes Garden and Gratton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAND COUNTY, VA
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Northern Ware by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 22:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways, and especially at night. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Northern Ware; Pierce; Wayne Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will impact portions of Pierce, southeastern Atkinson, northwestern Brantley, northwestern Ware, southeastern Bacon, southwestern Wayne, north central Clinch and southeastern Appling Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1054 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall along a line extending from near Screven to near Argyle. Movement was generally toward the east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Waycross, Jesup, Blackshear, Patterson, Surrency, Gardi, Screven, Odum, Offerman and Pebble Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 12:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Abbeville; Greenwood; Laurens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Elbert, south central Laurens, southern Abbeville and Greenwood Counties through 600 PM EDT At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles east of Greenwood to 13 miles east of Elberton. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greenwood, Abbeville, Calhoun Falls, Ninety Six, Troy, Lake Greenwood State Park, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood State Park, Ninety Six Historic Site and Lake Russell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, Inland Onslow, Jones, Southern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; Inland Onslow; Jones; Southern Craven; West Carteret A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Jones, south central Craven, eastern Onslow and west central Carteret Counties through 130 AM EDT At 1258 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kellum, or near Pumpkin Center, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Morehead City, New River Station, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Half Moon, Camp Lejeune Center, Stella, Swansboro, Hubert, Cape Carteret, Maysville, Silverdale, Kellum, Midway Park, Belgrade, Broad Creek, Kuhns, Peletier and Bogue. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 07:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Crawford FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of north central Ohio, including the following counties, Crawford, Marion and Morrow. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 752 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area this morning. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Marion, Mount Gilead, Galion, Cardington, Waldo, Chesterville, Sparta, Caledonia, Edison, Marengo, Fulton, Iberia and Shauck. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Fort Peck Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MDT for northeastern Montana. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Petroleum; Southwest Phillips Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Phillips, Petroleum, Garfield, Valley and western McCone Counties through 1000 PM MDT At 906 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles north of Turner to Mosby. Movement was northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Glasgow, Malta, Jordan, Winnett, Opheim, Whitewater, Nashua, Fort Peck, Saco, Dodson, Sand Springs, Fourchette, U L Bend Rec Area, Duck Creek Rec Area, Hillside, Hell Creek Rec Area, Flowing Wells Rest Area, Hinsdale, Flatwillow and Port Of Morgan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Moore, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 20:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Montgomery; Moore; Randolph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Moore, northeastern Montgomery and southern Randolph Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1116 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Seagrove, or 7 miles southwest of North Carolina Zoo, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Asheboro, Troy, North Carolina Zoo, Biscoe, Seagrove, Star, Steeds and Ulah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Morgan, Newton, Rockdale, Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 22:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Henry; Morgan; Newton; Rockdale; Walton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Rockdale, west central Morgan, northeastern Henry, southeastern Walton and Newton Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1058 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Richardson Park to Ebenezer, and moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include McDonough, Conyers, Covington, Madison, Social Circle, Oxford, Porterdale, Rutledge, Newborn, Mansfield, Jersey, Georgia International Horse Park, Ebenezer, Ola, Magnet, Almon, Starrsville, Hard Labor Creek State Park, Brick Store and Herndonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Horn; Blaine; Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Daniels; Deer Lodge; Fergus; Gallatin; Garfield; Golden Valley; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; McCone; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Phillips; Pondera; Powell; Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Silver Bow; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Valley; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 445 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG HORN BLAINE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU DANIELS DEER LODGE FERGUS GALLATIN GARFIELD GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MCCONE MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PONDERA POWELL RICHLAND ROOSEVELT SHERIDAN SILVER BOW STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON VALLEY WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy