Ray J got a giant tattoo of his sister and 'best friend' Brandy on his upper thigh

Ray J and Brandy in 2022. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs

Ray J revealed on Tuesday that he recently got a giant tattoo of his sister Brandy inked on his leg.

The singer shared a video of the process to Instagram and called Brandy his "best friend."

Brandy's tattooed likeness features graffiti-style lettering on her face and glowing pink eyes.

Ray J is taking his love for his sister to a whole new level with his recent tattoo, which features a stylized version of Brandy's face on his right thigh.

The singer posted a video to Instagram of the process and gave followers an in-depth look at his new ink, which he said is going to be one of many more leg tattoos.

"IM GETTING MY WHOLE LEG TATTED WITH- MUSIC- LOVE - SCRIPTURES - THE VOCAL BIBLE - FAMILY - GHOSTS - POSITIVE WORDS AND THEMES - REAL GOTHIC LIKE," Ray J wrote in the caption of the video.

According to Ray J, he "had to start" with his "best friend" Brandy.

As seen in the clip, Ray J and tattoo artist Alexey Mashkov got creative with Brandy's depiction. The image of Brandy features graffiti-style lettering on the face: "Best friends 4 ever" is written on the forehead and cheeks, "Mash" is inked above the image's right eye, and "From Ray with love" appears on the chin.

The tattoo version of Brandy also features glowing pink eyes and a series of markings on the bottom and lower chin.

Brandy herself even re-shared the Instagram video (soundtracked by her hit single "Best Friend") to her own page.

Most of the tattoos Mashkov shares on his account appear to be done in a similar style. One tattoo features the likeness of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, with his face covered in graffiti-style lettering and doodles, and another large design seems to be inspired by the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial.