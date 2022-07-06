ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

The staggering cost of foodflation: After Lurpak rocketed to £7.25 a pack, how many of your staples have soared in just six months?

By Sarah Rainey
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

From petrol prices to energy bills, childcare fees to rampant inflation rates, the cost of living is higher than it's been in 50 years.

And the squeeze in the supermarkets is perhaps worst of all, with families up and down the country united in horror at the rising cost of their weekly shop.

A 750g tub of Lurpak butter made headlines this week after stunned shoppers found it on sale at Sainsbury's for £7.25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M31TD_0gX1CRoN00
A nationwide survey of 4,000 households found that 56 per cent are buying fewer groceries as a result of spiralling prices

Butter, milk, meat and dog food have been named as the worst offenders by market researchers Kantar, who say grocery prices are rising at the fastest rate in 13 years.

Meanwhile, a nationwide survey of 4,000 households found that 56 per cent are buying fewer groceries as a result of spiralling prices, with the same proportion skipping meals in a bid to save money.

And don't even think about indulging in a takeaway coffee: leading chain Costa has hiked its prices not once but twice since December, with a small cappuccino now costing a whopping £3.50.

Experts claim many of the increases come from rising farming costs, with fertiliser, animal feed and fuel all more expensive than they were six months ago. These are being passed down to consumers, via suppliers such as supermarkets and coffee shops, hiking the prices of everyday basics.

These costs, in turn, can be linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, which has had a knock-on effect on energy bills, supply chains and commodities exported from both countries, namely wheat, corn and sunflower oil, as well as building materials and computer chips.

Combine that with the aftermath of a pandemic, which led to global shortages, production freezes and staffing problems, and it's no wonder our food bills are rocketing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4XGn_0gX1CRoN00
A 750g tub of Lurpak butter made headlines this week after stunned shoppers found it on sale at Sainsbury's for £7.25

Worryingly, Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury's, warned yesterday that the strain of rising prices 'will only intensify over the remainder of the year'.

'The effects of this are going to last longer than I am sure most people expected,' he added. 'The price of food, fuel, fertiliser and labour have all gone up. We are seeing substantial cost impacts and they are not going to go away tomorrow.'

So how much has the cost of a weekly shop risen? We totted up a list of everyday items from January and compared it with today's average prices — with shocking results.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Warning food prices will only get worse as supermarket sells Lurpak butter for £9.35

Britain’s largest dairy producer has warned grocery prices will continue to rise after customers spotted Lurpak butter selling for more than £9 a pack. One social media user posted a photograph of a 1kg tub selling for £9.35 and Ocado is selling it in this size online for £9, while Sainsbury’s online and in store list a 750g tub for £7.25. It comes as the country faces the worst inflation in 40 years, climbing 9.1 per cent in the 12 months to May, the highest since at least February 1982 when it reached 10.2 per cent.Speaking about the rising food...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
deseret.com

Why some supermarkets are putting security tags on blocks of cheese

Some customers have been surprised to find security tags on blocks of cheese and tubs of butter in the U.K. Driving the news: With inflation climbing higher and higher, security tags normally found on high-value meats, alcohol and cosmetics are now being placed on typically cheaper items in some stores in the U.K. Social media users have shared photos of the security tags at certain locations of stores like Aldi and Asda, per Insider.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staples#Supermarkets#Wheat#Russian#Cor
Daily Mail

Does it have to be Heinz? After brand pulled favourites like tomato ketchup from Tesco shelves in row over prices, FEMAIL blind taste tests own-brand versions to see if they can measure up (and the result couldn't be clearer!)

News that top Heinz products have been pulled from Tesco in a row over price increases will strike fear into the hearts of shoppers who are fiercely loyal to their branded ketchup and baked beans. The US brand has temporarily suspended supplies of its key products to the supermarket giant...
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Chicken Recalled, Could Contain Pieces of Glass

Plans to serve a chicken entree for dinnertime have just been thwarted due to a concerning new recall notice. Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 15 recalled several breaded chicken products after they were deemed "unsafe to eat" due to the possible presence of glass in the chicken. Issued out of...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Daily Mail

'Everyone at risk' as immunity-evading super strain of Covid hits as Australians 30 and over are set to receive a fourth vaccine - here are the symptoms to look out for

Calls for more Australians to receive a fourth Covid vaccination are mounting even as case numbers and hospitalisations rise around the country and newer strains take over as the main threat. The new wave of BA4 and BA5 subvariants are ripping through Australia due to high transmissibility, with early data...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Australia's biggest lettuce consumer - a dugong named 'Pig' - munches down $18,000 worth of cos leaves every month - as vegetable prices soar

Even dugong's are feeling the inflation pinch, with Sydney Aquarium's sea cows now munching down $18,000 worth of lettuce a month as the cost of living soars. 'Pig' the dugong is known as the 'VIP' of the Darling Harbour tourist attraction and the picky eater feeds only on cos leafs - the most expensive lettuce.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

The supermarket rows you don't usually hear about

Rows between big brands and supermarkets normally remain behind closed doors, but now one has dramatically burst into the open. Britain's biggest retailer Tesco is at loggerheads with Kraft Heinz, one of the world's largest food manufacturers. It's led to some of the country's favourite products such as Heinz ketchup...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

How Amazon Is Actually Beating Walmart's Grocery Deals

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Online shopping was once a matter of convenience, but during the pandemic, it was a matter of necessity. When we were all on lockdown, online grocery delivery was one of the safest ways to shop for many. And grocery stores stepped up to the challenge, even though just one year before the pandemic, only 19% of customers had shopped for groceries online (via Forbes). While getting groceries delivered to your house once seemed like a premium service, it's now the norm.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

472K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy