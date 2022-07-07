ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Statesman

Black bears have been searching Southern Idaho campsites for food, Fish and Game says

By Nicole Blanchard
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=169TDM_0gX1C9Fm00

Black bears are becoming habituated to human food at some campsites in Southern Idaho, prompting officials to warn campers to secure food and garbage.

In a news release, Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials said a black bear in the North Fork area of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, north of Ketchum, has been frequenting dispersed campsites. The bear was trying to get inside vehicles after finding unsecured food in the area.

The agency has set a bear trap in the area and said it will euthanize the bear if the animal is caught.

Another black bear is “quickly becoming food-conditioned” at the Baumgartner Campground in the Sawtooth National Forest’s Fairfield Ranger District, about 9 miles east of Featherville. Fish and Game said the bear has found food around the campsite and in overflowing dumpsters.

“Unfortunately, a bear conditioned to human-sourced food leaves Fish and Game officials with no other choice but to put the bear down to ensure public safety,” the agency’s news release said.

The Sawtooth National Recreation Area has a food storage order that requires campers to keep food and other scented items in a bear-resistant container, hard-sided vehicle or hard-walled building. Food can also be stored by suspending it from a tree or pole. The food storage order requires the items be 10 feet from the ground and 4 feet from any supporting poles or trees.

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Riverence Clear Springs

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Buhl is touted as the trout capital of the U.S., and one hatchery finds itself at the epicenter of Idaho’s trout production. This week’s salute to Idaho agriculture takes us to Riverence Clear Springs. Each year, Riverence Clear Springs in Buhl produces and...
BUHL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fish & Game seeks info about two mule deer bucks shot and left to waste in East Idaho

Conservation officers with Idaho Fish and Game are seeking information from the public regarding two mule deer bucks shot and left to waste sometime between June 24 and June 29 in the White Owl Butte Area of Madison County. "Both deer were still in velvet and had potential to become a nice legitimate deer for a legal hunter during the season," says Officer Rob Howe. "If anyone has any information about who shot these two deer please give us a call." Fish and Game is asking anyone with information in this case to help us with the investigation by calling the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or Conservation Officers Rob Howe at 208-390-0634 and Spencer Wesche at 208-220-9073. Callers can remain anonymous and a reward is available for information that leads to a citation.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho’s New Number One Concern: Bears

Living in Idaho in 2022 gives one plenty to worry about. Traffic. Rising gas prices and rent. Which vendor in downtown Boise has the best street hotdogs. It can be a lot. Making matters worse? Feral beasts are on the lookout for a nice tasty treat. Your tasty treats, to be exact.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Idaho#Bears#Black Bear#Idaho Department Of Fish
Idaho State Journal

Dam breaching is bad for Idaho

What makes Idaho the state we are proud to call home? To me, it’s our shared goal of making Idaho the best place to live, to work, and to raise a family. That’s why I’m always troubled by renewed attempts to breach dams that Idahoans rely on.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why This Idaho City is One of the Best for Recreation in the United States

Living in Idaho, many of us enjoy getting outside and taking advantage of where we live. Recreational activities are a huge part of life in Idaho. It keeps many of us in shape, keeps us in good health, gets us outside, and is a great way to spend a day. Not all places are built for great recreation, and some cities know how to do it right, while others drop the ball. Finding which cities in the United States are best for recreation isn't easy, but a list that recently came out ranked the top 100 cities, and one of Idaho's made the list.
IDAHO CITY, ID
kmvt

Food conditioned bears reported in local campgrounds

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is warning campers of food-conditioned bears in Wood River Valley and Fairfield campgrounds. Reports came into the department over the Fourth of July weekend of black bears getting into campsites in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and in the Fairfield Ranger District.
FAIRFIELD, ID
MIX 106

How Bad for Us is the Water We’re Drinking Here in Idaho?

Mashed recently published an article covering The State with the Worst Drinking Water Quality in America, and thankfully... it’s not Idaho. It’s actually Alaska. Mashed said, “It's safe to say, whether you're living in a trailer, a two-story suburban house, or a high-rise apartment, that if there's one thing that we use every day in our homes: it's water. We use it to bathe, to clean, to cook, and to drink. No matter where you live in the United States, you want to live in a place that offers you clean, pure, and refreshing drinking water. Unfortunately, either by accident or mismanagement, that's not always the case.”
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Stupid & Obvious Idaho Laws

Idaho's long been know for its laws that toe the line between quirky and questionable. Check out our list of recent finds on stupid and obvious Idaho laws. HITCHHIKING. Need a ride? Idaho says it's cool so long as it's not one from a stranger. RATTLESNAKES. It's illegal to kill...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Parts of I-84 will close, reduce speeds for Idaho Patriot Thunder

Parts of Interstate 84 will have reduced speeds and will temporarily be blocked on Sunday, July 10 for the Idaho Patriot Mountain Thunder event, according to a press release from the Idaho Transportation Department. Idaho State Police will be escorting up to 1,200 motorcyclists for the event. Police will reduce...
IDAHO STATE
FOX40

Bear cub gets stuck inside Lake Tahoe home

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A “curious” bear cub went exploring inside a Lake Tahoe-area home and got stuck in a room after the doors closed, separating him from his family. A video posted to Facebook by BEAR League, a local organization, shows the cub dangling from a window inside the home. Members of BEAR […]
MIX 106

Don’t Be “That” Person: Annoying Habits Boise River Floaters Hate

If you've lived in or around Idaho's beautiful Treasure Valley for a season or two, you've likely achieved the benchmark of your first float down the Boise River. An experience unlike any other, floating the river is hands-down one of our coolest summer season traditions. And just in case you didn't know, we'll never miss a chance to tell visitors and cherry transplants all about it!
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Did You Know These Are the Top 5 Deepest Lakes in Idaho?

Hope y'all had a great 4th of July! It's the middle of Summer and tis' the season for visiting Idaho's beautiful lakes and spending time on the lakes with our friends and families — I've been curious, which lakes in Idaho are the deepest? Have you been to any of these lakes, or maybe even all of them?
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
310
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy