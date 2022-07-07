Black bears have been searching Southern Idaho campsites for food, Fish and Game says

Black bears are becoming habituated to human food at some campsites in Southern Idaho, prompting officials to warn campers to secure food and garbage.

In a news release, Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials said a black bear in the North Fork area of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, north of Ketchum, has been frequenting dispersed campsites. The bear was trying to get inside vehicles after finding unsecured food in the area.

The agency has set a bear trap in the area and said it will euthanize the bear if the animal is caught.

Another black bear is “quickly becoming food-conditioned” at the Baumgartner Campground in the Sawtooth National Forest’s Fairfield Ranger District, about 9 miles east of Featherville. Fish and Game said the bear has found food around the campsite and in overflowing dumpsters.

“Unfortunately, a bear conditioned to human-sourced food leaves Fish and Game officials with no other choice but to put the bear down to ensure public safety,” the agency’s news release said.

The Sawtooth National Recreation Area has a food storage order that requires campers to keep food and other scented items in a bear-resistant container, hard-sided vehicle or hard-walled building. Food can also be stored by suspending it from a tree or pole. The food storage order requires the items be 10 feet from the ground and 4 feet from any supporting poles or trees.