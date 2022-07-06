ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Minnesotan Receives Strange, Unsolicited Gifts of Grape Jelly

By Carly Ross
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I've received what I'd consider to be pretty random gifts before, but nothing like what this person has been getting in the mail lately. A Minnesotan who's currently living in St. Paul has started receiving gifts of grape jelly and they have no idea who it's coming from. This...

Several Pasta Sauces Recalled

Several pasta sauces made by Mars Food UK have been recalled after they were found to pose a health risk to some consumers. The recall, issued on June 16, is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as the products contain soy. This means the pasta sauces pose a potentially severe health hazard to consumers with a soy allergy.
CBS Chicago

Husband: Daughter said, 'Mom, I love you,' before Katherine Goldstein died in Highland Park parade massacre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We heard Thursday night from the husband of Katherine Goldstein – one of the seven people killed in the July 4th parade massacre in Highland Park. Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Craig Goldstein said his wife died right in front of their daughter Cassie's eyes. "They were running, and Katie dropped to the ground. Cassie hid behind a garbage can and leaned out, and she said – she said, 'Mom, I love you,' and with that, Katie closed her eyes and she stopped breathing," Craig Goldstein said, "and it's important to my daughter to think that Katie heard her." Craig Goldstein said he was at home at the time of the shooting, but found his wife a few hours later. He added that from their first date, his life had been a fairtyale.
Walmart, Target Pull These Controversial Products from Shelves

A petition has been collecting signatures for over a year to have a certain product pulled from retailers’ shelves. According to Change.org, close to 115,000 signatures have been collected, which pales in comparison to the amount of money the company spends on advertising. This is not the first time...
foodsafetynews.com

Yogurt recall initiated; product may contain pieces of glass

Eat Real Food LLC is recalling several flavors of yogurt because of may contain pieces of glass. No product photos were included with the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. Consumers can use the following information to identify the recalled yogurt. It was distributed nationwide.
Teen Vogue

Transgender Men Explain Domino Effect of Losing Reproductive Care Post-Roe

This article was first published by The 19th. The loss of federal abortion protections has launched America into a new reality: The ability to access abortion depends on where you live. Millions of people have been impacted by this shift, but among the most vulnerable are transgender men and nonbinary and gender-nonconforming people. Without the abortion protections provided under Roe v. Wade, this group — already facing discrimination in medical treatment — suddenly are up against barriers that will be insurmountable for many.
CBS Minnesota

Under new law, Minnesota's THC edibles aren't supposed to look like candy

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A news conference aimed at getting answers about Minnesota's new THC edible law is instead raising more questions.DFL lawmakers on Tuesday said that under the new law, edibles can't look like candy. However, they admit that some on the market do.Beyond that, there is also uncertainty about who is supposed to enforce this new law.The new law, which went into effect over the weekend, has resulted in long lines and a buying frenzy at hemp stores. Under the law, you can buy edibles of 5 milligrams per serving, with a limit of 50 milligrams per package."One...
Sahan Journal

A Maplewood family’s death shocked the community. Here’s how to make sense of the tragedy and find help for yourself or others.￼

The death of a Maplewood family of five over the weekend left family members, friends, and the community reeling from grief and confusion this week. The suicides of Yee Lee and Molly Cheng, and Cheng’s apparent drowning of the couple’s three young children in Vadnais Lake shocked the country. It also raised questions about how culture can influence the way people experience trauma that touches all communities, and what culturally sensitive services exist to serve them. Lee, Cheng, and their family are Hmong.
Popculture

Chocolate Chips Recalled

Consumers of a specific chocolate chips are warned of a recall in Canada. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
CBS Minnesota

NICU program allows dying Minnesota father to hold his newborn son at home

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Time is precious. You've probably heard that phrase before. But there may be no better example than what unfolded in Prior Lake. It's a story that's tearful, yet joyful. And it started with an online date. Amanda Calvin, who was doing her residency as a pulmonary physician at the Mayo Clinic, met Rob for a drink in Red Wing.  "Gregarious is a very good word for him," she said. "He was a giant child, he saw the excitement in most things, where as we as adults kinda miss that."She remembers the exact...
Axios Twin Cities

The best places to thrift in the Twin Cities

Twin Cities shoppers looking for savings and sustainability have lots of options thanks to the metro’s thriving thrift store scene.Why it matters: With inflation on the rise and the climate impact of fast fashion, buying second hand is an easy way to save some money, lower your carbon footprint and shop for unique items. The state of play: “Thrift store” is a catch-all term but there are several categories to note when searching for a place to shop. Secondhand stores like Goodwill and Salvation Army sell almost anything for cheap.Vintage stores have a higher price point and focus on older...
TODAY.com

Shoppers perplexed by new generous return and refund process

Some companies with overstocks and no room for returns are giving customers refunds and allowing them to keep what they purchased. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY on the lessening consumer demand that’s leading to the change in return policies.July 7, 2022.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wordle today: Answer, clues for Sunday, July 10 2022 word of the day

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE JULY 10, 2022 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU. As far as hardest Wordle words go, Sunday’s answer was surprisingly hard. If you’re here, you’re probably struggling with it and looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today’s Wordle that could help you solve it:
CBS Minnesota

Good Question: When Should You Water Your Lawn?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- We love our green lawns in Minnesota. According to a survey from the Metropolitan Council, more than 40 percent of people with sprinkler systems in the metro area water their lawns every other day. So, when should you water? Good Question. There's a giant moveable canopy at...
Sahan Journal

One family’s race across town for the best Asian foods inspired the Twin Cities’ first pan-Asian mall.

The developers of Asia Mall want to bring food, restaurants, and goods from different Asian ethnicities to one place. The mall hopes to have a soft opening this summer, with a grand opening by winter. The post One family’s race across town for the best Asian foods inspired the Twin Cities’ first pan-Asian mall. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Axios Twin Cities

Many Minnesota businesses are trying to get into the edible THC game

Dennis Buchanan's stores are fully stocked with THC edibles because he was ready for July 1, when a new state law legalizing them went into effect.What he's saying: Just don't ask Buchanan to identify the local manufacturer who is supplying his CBD Joint stores in Minneapolis, Rochester and Isanti." I don't want everybody else to know. I want to get my product because that's the problem right now. A lot of people don't have enough compliant (product)," he tells Axios.What's happening: The legalization of edibles and beverages with up to 5 milligrams of THC has Minnesota businesses scrambling to understand...
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

