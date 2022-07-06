'Yellowstone' returns to Missoula for filming

MISSOULA, Mont. — The North Missoula Community Development Corporation announced Missoula Outdoor Cinema is returning for its 19th season. This year's series runs every Saturday in July and August starting this week. It kicks off with a special screening of "A Decent Home" at the Head Start playground at 1001 Worden Ave.
(Image credit: Paramount Network) Coming off the St Paul Rodeo, I know there are a lot of cowboys and cowgirls who love to ride and are great ranchers and if you have ever thought about being an actor or actress the Famed Paramount + network series Yellowstone is about to start shooting season 5 and needs a few good people.
I know we keep saying the summer weather is here, but even over the 4th of July weekend, we were dealing with rain, thunder, and lightning. As we look ahead to next week it feels like we might finally be over the hump and looking at a good run of nothing but sunshine and warm temperatures. As of now, temps are scheduled to be in the mid-90s. That's the kind of hot where the backside of your kneecaps are all sweaty. Where you get up from sitting on a bench and leave a sweaty imprint of your booty behind. We're talking about the kind of hot where you do a little yard work and you can wring your shirt out like a sponge when you're done!
MISSOULA, Mont. — The hit show “Yellowstone” is filming multiple scenes in the city of Hamilton, including some of its buildings like City Hall. Film location might not come to mind when you think of Hamilton, but for “Yellowstone,” it's an ideal spot. “They want...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Throughout July, banners will fly over the Bear Tracks Bridge on Higgins Avenue in Missoula to commemorate the bridge’s namesake. The banners will say “Sx͏wuytis Smxe,” which means “Grizzly Bear Tracks” in Salish. It’s in honor of the family the Bear Tracks Bridge is officially named after.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews battled a grass fire west of Missoula near the airport on Friday afternoon. Airport officials tell us the fire started after a lightning strike. The fire burned two acres of airport property outside of the security fence. Airport operations continued as normal. The Missoula Fire...
MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of National Fried Chicken Day on July 6, one popular Missoula food truck is expanding with a second truck. M-80 Chicken opened just two years ago. They're already adding another truck to their fleet so they can keep their consistent hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at KettleHouse Brewery, but make it to other popular outings like Out To Lunch and DownTown ToNight.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Police reopened East Broadway after closing the road for a report of suspicious activity around 2:40 p.m. on Friday. Investigators determined the report to be false. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. Traffic is flowing normally in the area again.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula PaddleHeads will kick off Osprey weekend with a three-day homestand against the Glacier Range Riders. Tie-Dye Night is this Friday, and the first 750 fans to enter the stadium will get a free T-shirt to tie-dye during the game. The gates will open at...
There was a lot of excitement and buildup to the opening of the new terminal at the Missoula Airport. It's been open for about a month now and I've yet to hear anybody have a bad thing to say about it. I had a friend fly in the day after it opened and his only critique was that it seemed a bit strange to fly into the fancy new terminal and then get baggage in what he called "the crappy old one." But that was a temporary situation that no longer exists as baggage claim is now happening in the new terminal, at least it is for now, until the next phase of contstruction makes a new home for it. And that plan will become one step closer to becoming a reality as they prepare to tear down the old terminal building.
As a part of the 2022 StoryCorps mobile tour, friends Roger Dunsmore and Josh Slotnick talk about the wild, unlikely circumstances through which Roger ended up shot-in-the-leg. Roger Dunsmore: ...And I went back to my camp and made a fire, to make tea for myself. Well, one of the guys...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Sun River Watershed Group has been awarded a grant for $1.7 million for improvements of Muddy Creek, which is a tributary of the Sun River. “We are so appreciative that this program saw the benefits in the Muddy Creek project,” says SRWG Executive Director, Tracy Wendt. “This grant will fund crucial work benefiting water quality and water supply. It’s really the first big step in our new Strategic Plan to improve stream flows, water security, habitat, and other natural resource values across the Sun River watershed.”
MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson Mayor Eric Huffane swore in two new police officers and promoted another to the rank of Patrol Sergeant at city council meeting on July 6. On July 6, 2022, at the Polson City Council meeting, Mayor Eric Huffine swore in two new police officers, Chance Peasley and Marcus Lindquist. Mayor Huffine also promoted Officer Aaron Sutton to the rank of Patrol Sergeant.
MISSOULA, Mont. - As gas prices remain near the record highs set in June, Mountain Line is expanding its services to make it easier to use mass transit. Starting July 10, buses will run seven days a week with routes running later into the night. Here’s a look at the...
A series of severe thunderstorms should roll over the Missoula Valley and surrounding region starting Wednesday afternoon through Friday. “The Thursday alert really stands out as the highest likelihood for a few strong storms here,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Kitzmiller said on Tuesday. “Each day there will be a fair amount of storms, but it’s those really strong ones we’re worried about.”
