ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Ready-to-Drink cocktails are now widely available

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 2 days ago

Following a formal announcement by the state of Vermont, beverages categorized as Ready-to-Drink (RTD) cocktails are now part of Vermont’s private sector as of July 1, 2022.

This marks a significant legal change from previous policy, whereby RTDs could only be distributed and sold by the 80 802-agency liquor outlets throughout the state.

Starting July 1, traditional class 1 and 2 licensed establishments will be able to stock and sell RTDs without requiring any changes to their licenses, according to a news release by Farrell Distributing Corporation.

As the names suggests, RTDs are cocktails that come prepared in a can or bottle, ready for consumption. They are commonly enjoyed chilled or over ice—consumers simply pop them open and enjoy. The two most popular types of RTDs are:

Seltzer-based beverages including those infused with vodka or other spirits.

Premixed cocktails such as Bloody Marys, Mai Thais or Whiskey Sours.

Consumers that buy RTDs especially value the product’s convenience and quality consistency, but they also cite variety and overall enjoyment as major drivers of their purchases. While RTDs have enjoyed the highest popularity among consumers ages 22-44, the category is seeing steady growth among older drinkers, particularly women. In fact, a recent survey has shown that nearly 1 in 5 female consumers drink premixed wine-based RTDs.

In recent IRi reporting, leading RTD cocktail brand High Noon has seen growth of 162%, giving it 70% market share of the Seltzer-centric Spirit Based category nationally. In the Premixed Cocktail category, Cutwater brand enjoys #1 spot along with a growth rate of 120% and a 38% share nationally.

Now RTDs up to 12% abv and in containers up to 24 ounces will be available for wholesale purchase. Brands launching July 1 with Farrell Distributing will include High Noon, ‘Merican Mule, Fabrizia, and Spirit Fruit; soon to follow later in the month will be Canteen, Cutwater, NÜTRL, Absolut, Malibu, Jameson, Right Coast Sprits Vodka Whips, Devil’s Backbone, and Cantina with local producers Smugglers’ Notch Distillery and Arts Riot hitting markets in early fall.

“The change is welcome news to retail outlets that are especially eager to meet the changing needs and interests of their shoppers,” said Chris Vance, director of sales for Farrell Distributing. “The timing couldn’t be more perfect as we head into the long July 4th weekend and summer gatherings are kicking into high gear.”

Farrell Distributing is a fourth-generation Vermont family business that distributes beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages to retailers throughout the state. It has facilities in Rutland and South Burlington.

The post Ready-to-Drink cocktails are now widely available appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Vermont Farm Show canceled for 3rd consecutive year

Following pandemic-related cancellations in 2021 and 2022, organizers have again called off the Vermont Farm Show for January 2023. Farmers from across the state and region typically attend the annual trade show, which has been running since the 1930s, to meet with vendors and learn about new industry technology. It’s also a place for agricultural organizations to hold annual meetings and for farmers in different corners of Vermont, New York, New Hampshire, Canada and elsewhere to connect.
VERMONT STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Massive Bacon Recall In New York State

Over 185,000 pounds of bacon sold nationwide and in New York State are being recalled over "extraneous materials." The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., a Sioux Center, Iowa business, recalled about 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon topping products. The bacon is being recalled because it may be contaminated with "extraneous materials, specifically metal," according to the FSIS.
Q 96.1

Maine Snowfall Forecast for Winter 22-23 is Out. For Real?

The 4th of July is definitely in the background. Next week we will be smack dab in the middle of ‘ Hotter than July.’. So if I can up the level of sarcasm, let me report that winter is just around the corner. Bear with me. Frankie MacDonald is...
Lite 98.7

3 Adirondack Communities Named Part Of Top Most Charming Towns In New York State

Have you ever wondered what the most charming town in New York State would be? If you take a trip to the Adirondacks, you'll find 3. MSN recently published a list of the “Most Charming Small Towns in New York State.” The list is full of incredible places, some of which are here in Central and Upstate New York. The Adirondacks got the honor of making the list 3 times.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
Rutland, VT
Food & Drinks
City
South Burlington, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Food & Drinks
Rutland, VT
Lifestyle
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
Mountain Times

Davenport Electric Fest to start buzz for EVs

BRANDON — Most Vermonters know the state has long been at the forefront of renewable energy in America, but it might surprise some to learn just how far back that tradition goes. Inspired by a visit to see a working electromagnet at the Penfield and Taft Iron Works in...
BRANDON, VT
Travel Maven

Very few people know about this Swimming Hole Hidden in New Hampshire

Whether you’re hiking solo, exploring with friends, or looking for a family adventure, New Hampshire has so much to do. While the state is most known for its hiking trails at Mount Washington and sandy beaches along Route 1, you won't want to miss out on this equally magical outdoor experience that offers plenty of peace and solitude.
compassvermont.com

Like Tractors, Fields and Fairs? Here are 13 Events Coming up in Vermont

Horses pulling, pumpkins growing, popcorn and funnel cake, yes it's fair time in Vermont. The Vermont Fairs & Field Days are back in full swing for 2022! Every year, the Fairs & Field Days are a favorite summer past-time for Vermonters and visitors alike. From July-September, you can find entertainment and family fun at 13 different Fairs & Field Days across the state.
VERMONT STATE
matadornetwork.com

The 5 Best Rivers in Vermont for Fly Fishing

Finally, I went fly fishing for the first time. I’d never caught a fish before, despite having fished on multiple occasions, and had become convinced that fishing was simply a huge hoax. No one actually caught anything, I figured — they just pre-hooked a fish to their line, pretended to struggle, and drew it from the water with convincing gusto. However, my Utah guide assured me I was wrong. “Everyone catches something,” he said. “Don’t worry.”
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktails#Alcoholic Beverages#Vodka#Food Drink#Mai Thais#Rtd
Q 105.7

Fishing Will be More Difficult on One Saratoga County Lake

If you want to take out a kayak or go fishing in Saratoga County, be aware that one popular pier and launch site is closed this summer. The Town of Ballston was forced to close down the public walkway and fishing pier suffered severe damage over the winter, deeming the structure unsafe. The Town posted a statement on their official website:
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Lucky raccoon saved from Vermont storm drain

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A pair of alert passersby and a quick-thinking highway foreman helped a raccoon stuck in a Vermont storm drain make his escape on Tuesday. Check out the pictures from the Berlin Police Department!. They say the little guy got himself in quite a predicament, trapped by...
BERLIN, VT
VTDigger

Big incentive increase to help weatherize more Vermont homes

Winooski, Vermont – It may be the middle of summer, but Vermont families know winter is always coming. New incentives from Efficiency Vermont that cover up to 75% of a comprehensive home weatherization may help keep thoughts of winter at bay a little longer. Available to income-qualified Vermont households...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mychamplainvalley.com

Motorcycle crashes trending upwards in Vermont

At least a half dozen people have died in motorcycle crashes in Vermont, a trend that could double the total from last year. The warmer months are a busy time for motorcyclists and motorcycle expert Kamran Pelkey says other drivers need to be aware. “Ultimately it’s the driver that needs...
Hudson Valley Post

‘Worst Version’ of COVID Is Spreading Across New York State

New York health officials are sounding the alarm over a new COVID variant that's spreading faster than any other during the pandemic. Omicron subvariant BA.5 subvariant is now the dominant COVID strain in New York State and the United States. Health officials believe this is the "worst version" of omicron.
informnny.com

Two new license plates out now for Vermont veterans

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Vermont state Governor Phil Scott announced two new Vermont license places honoring veterans. The governor joined the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles and the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs in announcing plates specific to veterans who earned an Air Medal or a Bronze Star during their time in military service.
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
541
Followers
782
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy