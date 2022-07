The Vail Town Council agreed Tuesday to delay a public hearing on an appeal of the most recent town approval of a housing development proposed for East Vail. The appeals came in the wake of the Vail Design Review Board’s May 18 approval of changes to already-approved plans for what’s now called the East Vail Workforce Housing Subdivision. The project was formerly known as Booth Heights. That project was approved in 20`19 by the Vail Planning and Environmental Commission. That group approved the project on a 4-3 vote. The Vail Town Council in October of that year, and also by a 4-3 vote, upheld that decision.

