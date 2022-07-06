ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minburn, IA

Minburn Bike Trail restaurant may be forced to close

By Todd Magel
KCCI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINBURN, Iowa — A popular restaurant on the bike trail in Minburn may have to shut its doors. The Nineteen14 restaurant is in a lease dispute with the city. The city wants to sell the historic depot building and that's setting up a city vs restaurant battle. “It...

www.kcci.com

iheart.com

Des Moines Fire Stations Collecting New Fans, Air Conditioning Units

(Des Moines, IA) -- An effort is underway in Des Moines to collect new fans and/or air conditioning units for local families in need. The community is invited to donate a new fan and/or air conditioner unit (in its unopened box), by dropping off at any City of Des Moines fire station (listed below) during normal business hours. Donations will then be taken to IMPACT’s offices for distribution.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Fire Department Approved to Sell Unit

The Knoxville Fire Department at the most recent city council meeting presented a request to sell one of its units and to list another for sale. Knoxville Fire Chief Cal Wyman spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the request. “So what we are doing is we have a 1998 engine that...
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Sixth Avenue Flats set to open in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sixth Avenue Flats, a new kind of affordable housing designed to help foster kids who age out of the system, is opening just north of downtown Des Moines. It will be a new landmark building in an area of Des Moines looking for a better image.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Minburn City Council weighs options in face of depot’s red ink

MINBURN, Iowa — Some 50 people attended an hourlong public hearing in the Minburn school gymnasium Wednesday night. The hearing was called by the Minburn City Council and focused on a proposal to divest the city of its 108-year-old depot. Minburn Mayor Joe Stuetelberg spoke first, calling the meeting...
MINBURN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sunnyside Block Party Road Closure

(Atlantic) Atlantic Parks and Recreation says on Saturday, July 9th, the road between Kiddie Korral and the Bandstand will be closed for the Sunnyside Block Party. The road to get to the Sunnyside Pool will still be open, as well as the rest of the roads in the park. Atlantic...
ATLANTIC, IA
KCCI.com

'Gross overreach of power': BLM responds to Des Moines police officers' lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement is calling thelawsuit filed by two police officers against six protestors an example of white supremacy. Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffery George are suing the protestors, including City Council member Indira Shuemaker, over a chaotic demonstration outside the State Capitol two years ago.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Reports of cloudy drinking water in Iowa community

GRIMES, Iowa — Throughout the day on Tuesday, residents of Grimes, Iowa, noted that their tap water was cloudy or bubbly on social media. City officials say it's still safe to drink. The city of Grimes said the cloudiness is because of the high demand for water, which is...
GRIMES, IA
KCCI.com

Metro residents express fun and frustration over fireworks

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across social media community pages Tuesday morning, several residents of the metro area shared their frustrations about the loud fireworks keeping them up and scaring pets and young kids. Fireworks caused more than frustration in the Des Moines area. The colorful festivities also led to...
DES MOINES, IA
Chariton Leader

Joan 'Joanie' Kay (Johansen) Boyd

URBANDALE - Joan "Joanie" Kay Boyd passed away on Saturday, 25 June 2022, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with Leukemia. The Lord received a special angel on this day as she was an extraordinary person, friend, sister, mother, and wife. Joanie was born on February 12, 1954, to her adored parents LeRoy and Margie (Weber) Johansen. Joanie was the third of four daughters raised in the small Danish farming community of Audubon, Iowa. These three sisters would become lifelong companions and Joanie’s best friends. When she was seven, the family left the family farm and moved to Chariton, Iowa, where many of the life experiences that molded her into a radiant, beautiful, and loving individual occurred. Joanie graduated from Chariton High School in 1972. It was during this time where she met her love of her life, Stephen Boyd. The two were married in June of 1974.
CHARITON, IA
KCCI.com

"Brain-eating amoeba" that closed Iowa beach is as rare as it is fatal

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — A rare "brain-eating amoeba" has temporarily closed an Iowa beach. The beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County is closed temporarily for swimming effective immediately. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced the closure on Thursday night. The closure is because...
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa community working to provide affordable housing

WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee is currently accepting bids to develop affordable housing for low-income residents and senior citizens. Last September, the city purchased a 13.6-acre property in the Prairie Rose area near Waukee Northwest High School. They want to use some of it for an affordable housing project. The...
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny Police Department approved for $896,000 financial boost

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police were recently approved to receive a large financial boost. The Ankeny City Council has approved $896,000 to replace current police body cameras, dashboard cameras and digital evidence systems. The money will be divided over the next five years.
ANKENY, IA
KETV.com

Amazon facility in central Iowa evacuated due to threats Tuesday

The Amazon facility in Bondurant was evacuated due to threats on Tuesday evening. The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested 20-year-old Jordan Laurie. They say around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Amazon employees reported Laurie made threats to bring a gun back to the facility. He was arrested at a home in Johnston around 10:45 p.m.
theperrynews.com

Fire guts car on Iowa Highway 141 early Thursday

Fire destroyed an unoccupied passenger vehicle on the bypass early Thursday. The Perry Police Department received a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. Thursday of a possible fire along Iowa Highway 141 near the Super 8 motel. The arriving officer found the unoccupied vehicle fully engulfed on the eastbound shoulder of...
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Kriss Higgins, 47, of Grand Junction

Funeral Services for Kriss Higgins, 47, of Grand Junction, Iowa will be 10:30 am Friday, July 8, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home in Jefferson. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Grand Junction, Iowa. Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home in Jefferson. Memorials are suggested to the Grand Junction Fire Department. He is survived by his mother Kay Higgins of Grand Junction, IA; his children: Kole Higgins, Kendra Higgins, and Kenton Higgins all of Grand Junction, IA; his granddaughter Khloe Higgins; brothers: Kevin Higgins, and Kurt (Marsha) Higgins; other relatives; and friends. Online condolences may be left at www.sliningerschroeder.com.
GRAND JUNCTION, IA
Western Iowa Today

Water Continues to Run Into Street From Des Moines Elementary School

(Des Moines, IA) Water continues to run into the street from a Des Moines elementary school. Officials say the air chiller at Monroe Elementary is broken and supply chain issues have delayed the part they’re waiting on. The water has been running into the street for several weeks. School officials have been told the part might not arrive until early next year. A temporary solution is being used to keep the building cool while summer programs are being conducted.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Drivers injured in Grand Avenue head-on crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are working to determine what caused a head-on crash that injured two people Wednesday morning in Des Moines. It happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and 44th Street, close to the Des Moines Art Center. A westbound car and an eastbound SUV hit head-on, according to […]
DES MOINES, IA

