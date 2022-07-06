ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Is the Dodge Durango a Muscle Car?

By Rita DeMichiel
 2 days ago
Some of the fastest and coolest cars came out of the 60s muscle car era, with the Pontiac GTO, Chevy Chevelle, and Ford Mustang dominating the scene. Dodge put out its fair share of muscle cars, producing an impressive fleet that included the Dart 426 Hemi, Coronet Super Bee, and Charger....

Top Speed

Dodge’s Electric Muscle Car Officially Coming in August

Dodge is known as being the most “against the grain” car company and you only need to see their bonkers, supercharged V-8 models to see it’s true. However, even Chrysler is forced to move with the times, and the company’s transition to electric powertrains is already in motion. With that in mind, Dodge has big plans for the upcoming, 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise, in an event known as the Dodge Speed Week. Over a few days, Dodge will announce three models that will shed light on the brand’s future plans.
CARS
Motorious

Chevy Tahoe Throws Down With Hellcat

The Dodge Challenger has become an incredibly popular car in the American automotive community. Years of intense striving to be the best of the best in performance has put Dodge at the forefront of innovation and technological advancement. This insane transition from a period of producing ugly underpowered economy cars to being the manufacturer of some of the world's fastest muscle and sports cars has gained the brand a cult-like following. Unlike other brands, this following is largely agreed to be 100-percent justified. The Hellcat especially is an incredible car, being an affordable 707-horsepower monster. So it's even more amazing to see that this increase in popularity for Dodge and the Hellcat has bred a lot of competition as well. Hold onto your high-quality custom seat covers and check it out.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Least Fuel-Efficient Sports Cars

If you’re buying a sports car, then chances are that you’re not thinking about its fuel efficiency. After all, sports cars are meant for driving fun, looking cool, and getting from one place to another quickly. But in case you’re wondering, here are five of the least fuel-efficient sports cars in the current consumer market.
CARS
Top Speed

The Truth Behind Dodge’s Electric Muscle Car

Dodge is known mostly for its outrageous V-8 Muscle cars. Over the last decade, the American carmaker has presented us car enthusiasts with some of the most bonkers high-performance vehicles. Those were the people that actually considered putting the Hellcat engine into a Chrysler Pacifica van. Not that they didn’t put it in almost anything else available in their lineup. Regardless, Dodge is at a turning point as it is preparing the supercharged V-8 for an epic send-off. What comes next is the first-ever Muscle car EV. Dodge’s Muscle is coming in August 2022 and this is everything you need to know about it.
CARS
#Muscle Cars#Vehicles#Dodge Coronet#New Cars#The Dodge Durango#Chevy Chevelle#Ford Mustang#American#Hemi V8
Top Speed

This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness

When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?

Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

2024 Ford Mustang Keeps a Manual Transmission!

The next generation of pony car won't lose the manual transmission just yet. Instead, the 2024 Ford Mustang will have an optional manual transmission. The post 2024 Ford Mustang Keeps a Manual Transmission! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
The Detroit Free Press

Nissan, Dodge among vehicle recalls this week

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for June 24 through July 1, including a Nissan recall involving 322,671 units and a Dodge recall involving 270,904 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2010 Nissan GT-R With a Ford V-8 Turbo Diesel Swap: Powerstroke on the Mountain

The life of a race car can be rough as it's always in danger of going beyond its limits, just as Cole Powelson found out in his 2015 run up Pikes Peak in "Frank the Tank," the 2010 Lyfe Motorsport Nissan GT-R. It was mostly destroyed and what parts that could be reused ended up on "Sydney," the R35 GT-R Lyfe Motorsport built for the World Time Attack Challenge (WTAC) in 2015. Now, nearly seven years later, Frank is revived but with a drastically different powertrain. Not an RB30, not a LS V8, it's not even powered by gasoline. That's right, Frank's new heart is a diesel from a Ford truck, and in a twist of fate, the goal is to take on the diesel record set by a Ford truck with a Cummins engine.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Edmunds Finds 3 Things Wrong With the 2022 Ford Mustang

The 2022 Ford Mustang is the latest model in the sixth generation of the iconic muscle car. The Mustang model offers drivers plenty on the road in a segment with plenty of options. Though it gives a lot of power at a bargain price, there are some drawbacks. Here’s what Edmunds reviewers listed as the top cons of the 2022 Ford Mustang:
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 C8 Chevrolet Corvette Gets Surprisingly Good Gas Mileage

If I was listing the average C8 Corvette buyer’s priorities in order, gas mileage would likely be towards the bottom. However, given road trip possibilities and today’s gas prices, that might change soon. So, does that mean the fuel-economy-conscious sports car shopper should avoid the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette? As it turns out, not necessarily.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

These 13 Family SUVs Get Over 30 MPG

The most commonly advertised price in America is the price of a gallon of gas. The prices are plastered on signs outside gas stations in large numbers, making everyone, even kids, aware of the cost. If you want to get the most out of a gallon of gas and still drive a vehicle that fits your family, you’ll want to find one of the SUVs with the best fuel economy numbers.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Which Ram Pickups Have the Cummins Diesel Engine, and How Much Are They?

The Cummins name for diesel engines is legendary. Cummins has made powerful diesel engines since 1924, but today the only trucks that you don’t need a CDL to drive with a Cummins are Ram pickup trucks. About 75% of all Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty trucks are sold with a Cummins turbo diesel. Ram Cummins diesel trucks come in 2500 and 2500 heavy-duty versions, and the 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs. But most people opt for the 2022 Ram 2500 HD for its mix of heavy-duty abilities and stellar interior. For more than 30 years the Cummins name has gone hand-in-work glove with Ram trucks.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Chevy Equinox Just Outranked the Kia Seltos

There is an SUV victory to celebrate for the Chevy Equinox today. It outranks rivals like the Kia Seltos as the compact SUV with the best initial quality. But let’s see what makes the 2022 Chevy Equinox better than the competition. 2022 Chevy Equinox vs. 2022 Kia Seltos. According...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

