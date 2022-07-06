ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Gaming World Championship crowns new North American champion

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL -- Justin Reguly defeated Matthew Grenier to win $26,000 and the coveted championship belt and trophy at the 2022 NHL Gaming World Championship: North American Club Final at 1909 Taverne Moderne on Wednesday. Reguly, who goes by the name EZ_Regs and was representing the New York Islanders, mounted...

www.nhl.com

NHL

DRAFT: What the Experts are Saying About Blackhawks Selections

Get to know some of the newest Blackhawks and what they can bring to the organization in coming years. As the 2022 NHL Draft comes to a close in Montreal, it's time to slow things down and take a look at the acquisitions made by the Blackhawks in their top selection spots.
NHL
NHL

2022 NHL Draft first-round results, analysis

The first round of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft from Bell Centre in Montreal is over. The first round featured plenty of surprises and several trades. NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman was in Montreal and provided a brief description and analysis of each pick. 1. Montreal Canadiens --...
NHL
NHL

TRADE ALERT: Flyers acquire defenseman Tony DeAngelo from Carolina

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have acquired defenseman Tony DeAngelo and a seventh round pick (220th overall) in this year's draft from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for the Flyers fourth round pick (101st overall) in 2022, third round pick in 2023 (the lowest of the three picks) and a second round pick in 2024, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
Filip Forsberg
NHL

Red Wings select center Marco Kasper eighth overall in 2022 NHL Draft

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today selected center Marco Kasper in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Kasper spent the majority of the 2021-22 season playing for Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, tallying 11 points (7-4-11) and 17 penalty minutes in 46 games. His 11 regular-season points were the most of any under-18 skater in Sweden's top professional league. The 6-foot-1, 183-pound forward then recorded six points (3-3-6), a plus-four rating and nine penalty minutes in 13 postseason contests as Rögle reached the SHL Semifinals, falling to eventual champion Färjestad in six games. Kasper also helped Rögle clinch its first-ever Champions Hockey League title, notching six points (2-4-6) in 12 appearances during the competition. Additionally, Kasper compiled 13 points (6-7-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 games for Rögle's under-20 squad, along with a goal and two assists in one playoff game with the team. Kasper entered tonight's draft ranked fifth on NHL's Central Scouting list among European skaters and third among European forwards.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Rheaume named hockey operations, prospect adviser by Kings

First woman to play NHL game will work alongside executives in multiple areas. Manon Rheaume was named hockey operations and prospect adviser for the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. The first woman to play in any of the major North American sports leagues when she was goalie for the Tampa...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Wild hustle jersey, hat to stage to make up for forgetting

Minnesota runs up gear to first round draft pick for photo op. The Wild have to scurry back to the draft table to get Liam Ohngren's jersey after selecting the forward 19th overall at the 2022 NHL Draft. 00:22 •. The Minnesota Wild showed some good hustle at the 2022...
NHL
NHL

DeAngelo traded to Flyers from Hurricanes for three draft picks

Philadelphia also receives seventh-round selection with defenseman, who can become restricted free agent. Tony DeAngelo was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers by the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday for three draft picks. Carolina received a fourth-round pick (No. 101) in the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft, a third-round pick in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Penguins Draft Four Players on Day Two of the 2022 NHL Draft

General manager Ron Hextall and the Penguins' scouting staff drafted four players on Day Two of the 2022 NHL Draft held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Following the Penguins' first round draft selection of Owen Pickering at 21st overall, the Penguins drafted Sergey Murashov (4th round, 118th overall), Zam Plante (fifth round, 150th overall), Nolan Collins (sixth round, 167th overall) and Luke Devlin (sixth round, 182nd overall).
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

2022 NHL Draft: A Pick-By-Pick Scouting Report

The Ontario native got the center stream started as the Bruins selected him with their first pick of the 2022 NHL Draft on Friday afternoon. Poitras is a 5-foot-11, 176-pound pivot from the Guelph Storm of the OHL, for whom he notched 21 goals and 29 assists for 50 points in 68 games during the 2021-22 campaign.
NHL
NHL

2022 NHL Draft: Round 1 Running Blog

The Flyers go into this year's draft with six picks over seven rounds. Tonight, for the first round, they hold the #5 pick. Tune in at 7pm on ESPN. The Flyers currently hold the following picks in this year's Draft:. FRIDAY. 1st round: 5th overall. SATURDAY. 3rd round: 69th. 4th...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Getting to Know: Cole Spicer

Left-shot, 5-foot-10 center is headed to Minnesota-Duluth. BostonBruins.com - The Boston Bruins selected center Cole Spicer with the 117th overall pick on Friday afternoon during the forth round 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. Last Team: U.S. National U-18 Team. Position: Center. Height: 5 feet, 10 inches. Weight: 174 pounds. Shoots:...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

What They're Saying: Simon Nemec | DRAFT

Take a look at what draft experts and analysts have to say about Simon Nemec, the Devils second-overall pick. The Devils chose Slovakian defenseman Simon Nemec second overall last night. It was a selection that had hockey analysts buzzing about the potential of this right-shot defender. With this pick, New Jersey has possibly cemented their top pairing for years to come after taking Luke Hughes fourth overall in last year's NHL Draft.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Ottawa Senators acquire forward Alex DeBrincat from Chicago

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has acquired forward Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for the team's 2022 first-round draft pick (seventh overall), its own 2022 second-round draft pick (39th overall) and a third-round selection in 2024. "Alex's acquisition brings immediate and additional...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Sharks Select Filip Bystedt with 27th Overall Pick in 2022 NHL Draft

SAN JOSE, CA - With the 27th overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier and Director of Amateur Scouting Doug Wilson Jr. selected center Filip Bystedt. Earlier in the day, San Jose acquired the 27th, 34th and 45th overall selections from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for the 11th overall selection.
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Getting to Know: Matthew Poitras

BostonBruins.com - The Boston Bruins selected center Matthew Poitras with the 54th overall pick on Friday afternoon during the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. Last Team: Guelph Storm (OHL) Position: Center. Height: 5-11 Weight: 176 pounds. Shoots: Right. Birthday: March 10, 2004. Hometown: Brooklin, Ontario. "Growing...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

'We got players we believe in' | Sabres add to forward depth in Round 1

MONTREAL - Kevyn Adams said all along he would feel confident making the Buffalo Sabres' three selections in the first round at ninth, 16th, and 28th overall. Following a hectic day of conversations - including at least one close call with the Senators - the Sabres general manager did just that. Three trips to the Bell Center stage resulted in three skilled forwards joining the organizational depth chart, all of whom have experience playing center.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Red Wings to hold development camp at Little Caesars Arena July 10-14

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today announced the schedule for their 2022 Development Camp, which returns to the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena from July 10-14. The camp begins on Sunday, July 10 and features on-ice skill development and off-ice workouts each day, ending with a three-on-three tournament on Thursday, July 14.
DETROIT, MI

