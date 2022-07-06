‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Cast: ‘The OG Group’ Is Back Together

Ross and Matt Duffer have yet to start writing Stranger Things Season 5, but after the big cliffhanger they left us with in the season 4 finale, it’s no surprise fans want to know any details they can find about the final season. Much of the fandom prefers the show when the OG cast reunites, and it looks like we might get just that in the last episodes of the series. Here’s what we know about the Stranger Things Season 5 cast.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed plot spoilers regarding Stranger Things Season 4.]

‘Stranger Things’ | Netflix

Where is ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 set?

The most recent season of Netflix’s original juggernaut series spanned the globe. Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour,) Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder,) and Murra Bauman (Brett Gelman) spent the majority of their time in Kamatchka, Russia helping Hop escape. Jonathan (Charlie Heaton,) Will (Noah Schnapp,) Mike (Finn Wolfhard,) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) traipsed through Southern California. At the same time, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) dealt with Dr. Brenner in a silo in the middle of the desert. The rest of the gang spent their days and nights fighting off Vecna in Hawkins, Indiana, where it all started. Now, it looks like the Stranger Things Season 5 cast will be spending their time in Hawkins and the Upside Down entirely.

Speaking to Collider , Matt Duffer said, “Yeah. It’s mostly in Hawkins, and there’s a lot obviously in the Upside Down. Which is exciting and also not exciting, because I swear half my life is spent looking at spore shots and just going, ‘That spore’s too big. That spore just flew through the body of our character.’ Anyway. I don’t want to think how many hours of my life have been spent watching spore shots and will be watching and looking at spore special effect shots.”

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: How Season 4 Sets Up the End of the Series

‘Stranger Things’ original cast back together in Season 5

The original group of friends must reunite to beat the villain in each season of Stranger Things . Separated, the group doesn’t pack as much of a punch. Much of Stranger Things Season 4 showed the friends trying from different areas around the world. However, with the Stranger Things Season 5 cast staying exclusively in Hawkins and the Upside Down, that likely won’t be much of a problem in the final season.

Matt Duffer explained, “I think one of the things that’s exciting about Season 5 is [that] Season 4 was interesting to us because everyone was scattered to the winds. That’s what was unique about it. But this is about everyone finally coming back. Coming back together, coming back to Hawkins. Hopper is back in Hawkins. The original group [is] back together—the original group of boys plus Eleven. The OG group. There’s something interesting to re-explore some of the season one dynamics again, except on this grander scale.”

Everyone we know who will be in the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 cast

Season 4 (thankfully) didn’t kill off any of the original characters this season. We had to say goodbye to new fan-favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). However, we still held on to the kids and adults we met in Stranger Things Season 1.

This means Harbour, Ryder, and Gelman will reprise their roles as part of the Stranger Things Season 5 cast. All of the original kids plan to return, as well as the older “kids” like Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, and Heaton. Sadie Sink’s character Max Mayfield ended the season in a coma. However, it seems inevitable that she’ll return for the final season. Netflix hasn’t made any official announcements regarding the release date or cast.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your Stranger Things updates!

RELATED: Does Max Die in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4?