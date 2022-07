Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has spoken about how he plans to get the best out of Russell Westbrook in 2022. Westbrook endured one of the toughest seasons of his career, as he was an awkward fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis for much of the season. However, the Lakers head coach has said all the right things about rejuvenating Westbrook. In an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Ham was asked if Westbrook would be a starter for the Lakers. Here is his firm response.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO