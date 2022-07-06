19-year-old from Washington rescued after breaking ankle on Natural Bridges trail

RENTON, Wash. — Officers are asking for help to find a woman who has not been in touch with family for nearly a month. Melissa M. Wolfe, 37, was last physically seen with her family in Maple Valley on May 31, though had been texting them until June 14. She has not been heard from since.
Renton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman whose last physical contact with family was on May 31 in Maple Valley, the police department announced Thursday. 37-year-old Melissa M. Wolfe was last in contact with family via text on June 14, according to the Renton...
SHAN CREEK, Ore-- On Friday, Oregon State Police released new information regarding a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Highway 260 near milepost 18 and close to Marthaller Farms. According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that on Thursday, around 6:12 p.m., an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup,...
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Family and friends are remembering the Southern Oregon woman who died after being hit by a car on the Fourth of July while celebrating the holiday with her 11-year-old daughter. "She was infectious, it was hard to meet her and not gravitate towards her, and...
WOLF CREEK — A commercial truck crash has blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near milepost 80: north of Wolf Creek and near Glendale. Incident responders from the Oregon Department of Transportation grabbed their tow chains and headed to where the truck had fallen, forming a wall that blocked the highway.
CCSO release – Date / Time: 07-07-22; Case Number(s): S2217661; Classification: Request for public assistance to locate a missing individual; Location: Last known location: Weyerhauser Lands; Victim: 84 year old George L Lagrou; Narrative: The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 84 year old George L Lagrou, who was last know to be at Mile Post 7 of Weyerhauser Lane in Alleghany at about 11:23 AM today, 7 July. So far, Deputies have been unable to find Mr. Lagrou. Mr Lagrou is known to get rides into town and frequent restaurants, bars and grocery stores. If you see Mr. Lagrou, please call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-7830 so we can reunite him with his family.
AUBURN, Wash. — A shooting victim was found dead in the road across from the Auburn Golf Course. The golf course is located at 29630 Green River Road Southeast. Shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, Auburn police officers were called to a report of shots fired near the golf course.
Grants Pass, Ore. — News 10 viewer, Rick Friedman, wrote in and asked: "Our neighbor to the south, California, closes all forest service lands when fire season hits extreme. This can be seen when driving on Highway 199 towards the coast and on Highway 5 driving south. All back roads are gated shut. We have one road here in Grants Pass, Spencer Creek Road, that goes to BLM and National Forest Land. This road does not close during fire season because it is "public land." People camp, shoot guns, dump trash, and drive the back county at will. Why is this?"
A Myrtle Point man is deceased, and four people were injured, following a serious chain reaction wreck on Tuesday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash, which was blocking Highway 38 near milepost 25, about three miles east of Scottsburg.
HARBOR, Ore. — Fourth of July celebrations turned tragic on Monday after a man drove his van into a crowd of people near the Beach Front RV park in Harbor killing one woman and injuring two others. According to the Curry County Sheriff's office, multiple 911 calls came in...
HARBOR, Ore. — What began as a time of celebration became what Curry County Sheriff John Ward calls a tragic accident after an out-of-control van driven by a Brookings man plowed into a 4th of July crowd. It happened Monday afternoon in the Harbor neighborhood at the Beach Front...
GRANTS PASS — A 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday, July 8, after agreeing to meet with a 15-year-old female for the purposes of a sexual encounter. Grants Pass police and detectives arrested William Richardson and lodged him in the Josephine County jail. Richardson is facing the following charges:
Sockeye salmon are returning to the Columbia River at numbers far higher than predicted by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, bringing expanded fishing opportunities this summer. According to the WDFW, the committee that forecasts and monitors salmon and steelhead returns to the Columbia River initially predicted around 198,000...
Authorities identified 81-year-old John Farrar, of Eatonville, as the man who lost his life and Christine Farrar as the woman who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Monday in Seattle. The fatal car crash took place on Interstate 5 a little before 11 a.m. According to the investigation reports,...
SHORELINE, Wash. — The bodies of two men who were killed in a trench collapse at a backyard construction site in Shoreline were recovered on Wednesday morning. Shoreline fire crews were called to Northwest 163rd Street in Shoreline’s Highland Terrace neighborhood on Monday. According to the fire department,...
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — William Thompson will spend the next 45 years in prison for causing a crash on I-5 that killed Washington State Patrol Trooper Justin Schaffer in 2020. Lewis County Judge Andrew Toynbee gave Thompson the maximum sentence following an emotional hearing Tuesday afternoon. On March 24,...
BROOKINGS, Ore. -- NewsWatch 12 has confirmation tonight that an afternoon incident at Brookings Harbor claimed the life of a White City woman. The Curry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident at the port at Brookings Harbor, reportedly involving three people being hit by a vehicle. A Curry County official says the crash killed one person, sent another to the hospital, and brought Oregon State Police into the investigation.
On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Rd. O’Brien, Josephine County. s a result, 3,547 illegal marijuana plants contained in five (5) large greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures (greenhouses), unpermitted water tanks, unpermitted electrical installations, and illegal water diversion from a nearby waterway. Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A man is in jail today after he tried to kill a woman by setting her on fire, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office says. At about 9 a.m. on July 1 CCSO deputies responded to Timber Lane for a report of an assault that had occurred the previous night. Deputies said they found evidence to prove that assault had taken place, and that the suspect was hiding in a trailer near the scene of the crime. They also said their investigation found a woman who had been seriously burned. They add that she was flown to a Portland-area hospital for treatment.
Newly-released videos from the Port of Seattle show the moments leading up to an airport worker crashing a stolen airplane nearly four years ago. Surveillance footage obtained by KOMO shows 28-year-old Richard Russell using a tow vehicle to pull a Horizon Air Q400 aircraft onto the tarmac before climbing into the cockpit on August 10, 2018. Nearby co-workers weren't even aware of Russell's actions, which happened six hours into his shift, according to reporters.
Comments / 0