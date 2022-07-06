ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

▶️ See the view from new fire detection camera on Bryant Mountain

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new fire detection camera has been installed at Bryant Mountain, just north of the Oregon-California border in Klamath County. It’s the 10th wildfire detection camera in Oregon alone operated by the Bureau of Land Management...

KDRV

Fire Danger Level now High in Klamath and Lake counties

Today, the Fire Danger Level was raised to “High” for all federal, state, county, and private lands in Klamath and Lake counties protected by the agencies of the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership. It also applies to the Fremont-Winema National Forest, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District, the Sheldon-Hart Mountain and Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complexes, and Crater Lake National Park.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Open Burning Ban – Klamath County Fire District 1

Wildfires and their impact on the wildland/urban interface are a major concern throughout Oregon. Within the boundaries of Klamath County Fire District 1, we are not immune from the threat of wildfire. Because we live, work and play in an area susceptible to wildfire we ask each homeowner to do their part in properly protecting your home from the threat of wildfire. By doing your part, you are helping make the entire community safer.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, July 7 – Fighter Jet To Be Placed at Veterans Park With Help From City of Klamath Falls & Klamath County Board of Commissioners And Funds from American Rescue Plan Act

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Falls News

Dept. of Interior visits Klamath Basin

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Senior leaders from the Department of the Interior finished a two-day visit to the Klamath Basin this week to meet with Tribes, state and county officials, interagency partners, and water users to discuss near- and long-term solutions related to drought impacts and highlight how investments from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help protect and conserve species and their habitats in the region.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

ZX Ranch in Eastern Oregon is one of nation's largest ranches

Started in 1880s, ranch grew to 1.3 million acres, now runs a herd of about 20,000. The ZX Ranch is located near Paisley, Oregon. It was established in the 1880s by a prospector named John D. Coughlin. It was primarily a cattle ranch, and he acquired land under the Wetlands Act of Oregon and by purchasing land from the Klippel family. He expanded his holdings but after 20 years, he sold the marshy ground to the Kern County Land Company based in Bakersfield, California. The company did extensive work to drain the Chewaucan Marsh and develop a large irrigation system. This allowed the company to develop large scale hay production. The ZX brand was registered to the Chewaucan Land and Livestock Company in 1918. It is not certain how the brand was developed, but some of the earlier ranches had brands with similar letters such as the XYZ and YZ, and they may have decided to use ZX.
PAISLEY, OR
Central Oregonian

ZX Ranch was one of the largest in the county

The ranch currently runs 11,000 head of mother cows, 500 bulls, 9,000 calves, with annual herd size of 20,000The ZX Ranch is located near Paisley, Oregon. It was established in the 1880s by a prospector named John D. Coughlin. It was primarily a cattle ranch, and he acquired land under the Wetlands Act of Oregon and by purchasing land from the Klippel family. He expanded his holdings but after 20 years, he sold the marshy ground to the Kern County Land Company based in Bakersfield, California. The company did extensive work to drain the Chewaucan Marsh and develop a large...
PAISLEY, OR
oregontoday.net

Recreational use advisory issued for areas around Eagle Point in Upper Klamath Lake, July 4

PORTLAND, Ore.—Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued a recreational use health advisory today for areas around Eagle Point in Upper Klamath Lake due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins above recreational use values for human exposure. The lake is in Klamath County. People should avoid swimming and high-speed water activities, such as water skiing or power boating, in areas of the lake where blooms are, as the major risk of exposure is from ingesting water. These toxins are not absorbed through the skin. However, if you have skin sensitivities you may get a puffy red rash. Due to very hot weather between the time samples were collected and when OHA received results, people should be aware that the bloom and associated toxins may have spread beyond the area around Eagle Point. OHA recommends that people keep an eye out for visible signs of bloom in other areas of the lake and stay out of the water in locations with visible scum. People are encouraged to visit Upper Klamath Lake and enjoy activities such as fishing, camping, hiking, biking, picnicking, bird watching, canoeing and kayaking. Boating is safe as long as speeds do not create excessive water spray. Sprays could lead to the risk of inhaling cyanotoxins.
▶️ Destination Oregon: Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria

If you’re like some people, when you visit someplace new, you look for restaurants that the locals frequent. One of those places is off the beaten path in Klamath Falls, but the locals sure know about it. It’s Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria, a tavern and restaurant that is hugely...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT INCIDENT

A Klamath Falls man was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 6:00 p.m. officers were called to Stewart Park for a second disturbance involving the same parties. It was determined that the 49-year old threatened a victim with bear mace, which was seized from the suspect’s vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR

