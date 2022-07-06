▶️ See the view from new fire detection camera on Bryant Mountain
By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
2 days ago
A new fire detection camera has been installed at Bryant Mountain, just north of the Oregon-California border in Klamath County. It’s the 10th wildfire detection camera in Oregon alone operated by the Bureau of Land Management...
Today, the Fire Danger Level was raised to “High” for all federal, state, county, and private lands in Klamath and Lake counties protected by the agencies of the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership. It also applies to the Fremont-Winema National Forest, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District, the Sheldon-Hart Mountain and Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complexes, and Crater Lake National Park.
Wildfires and their impact on the wildland/urban interface are a major concern throughout Oregon. Within the boundaries of Klamath County Fire District 1, we are not immune from the threat of wildfire. Because we live, work and play in an area susceptible to wildfire we ask each homeowner to do their part in properly protecting your home from the threat of wildfire. By doing your part, you are helping make the entire community safer.
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Senior leaders from the Department of the Interior finished a two-day visit to the Klamath Basin this week to meet with Tribes, state and county officials, interagency partners, and water users to discuss near- and long-term solutions related to drought impacts and highlight how investments from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help protect and conserve species and their habitats in the region.
Started in 1880s, ranch grew to 1.3 million acres, now runs a herd of about 20,000. The ZX Ranch is located near Paisley, Oregon. It was established in the 1880s by a prospector named John D. Coughlin. It was primarily a cattle ranch, and he acquired land under the Wetlands Act of Oregon and by purchasing land from the Klippel family. He expanded his holdings but after 20 years, he sold the marshy ground to the Kern County Land Company based in Bakersfield, California. The company did extensive work to drain the Chewaucan Marsh and develop a large irrigation system. This allowed the company to develop large scale hay production. The ZX brand was registered to the Chewaucan Land and Livestock Company in 1918. It is not certain how the brand was developed, but some of the earlier ranches had brands with similar letters such as the XYZ and YZ, and they may have decided to use ZX.
PORTLAND, Ore.—Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued a recreational use health advisory today for areas around Eagle Point in Upper Klamath Lake due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins above recreational use values for human exposure. The lake is in Klamath County. People should avoid swimming and high-speed water activities, such as water skiing or power boating, in areas of the lake where blooms are, as the major risk of exposure is from ingesting water. These toxins are not absorbed through the skin. However, if you have skin sensitivities you may get a puffy red rash. Due to very hot weather between the time samples were collected and when OHA received results, people should be aware that the bloom and associated toxins may have spread beyond the area around Eagle Point. OHA recommends that people keep an eye out for visible signs of bloom in other areas of the lake and stay out of the water in locations with visible scum. People are encouraged to visit Upper Klamath Lake and enjoy activities such as fishing, camping, hiking, biking, picnicking, bird watching, canoeing and kayaking. Boating is safe as long as speeds do not create excessive water spray. Sprays could lead to the risk of inhaling cyanotoxins.
According to the latest data from the CDC, most counties in Oregon are at the “High” level of community spread, including Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Lake counties. Siskiyou County in California is also in the “High” category. Curry County’s level for community spread is “Medium”
If you’re like some people, when you visit someplace new, you look for restaurants that the locals frequent. One of those places is off the beaten path in Klamath Falls, but the locals sure know about it. It’s Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria, a tavern and restaurant that is hugely...
A Klamath Falls man was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 6:00 p.m. officers were called to Stewart Park for a second disturbance involving the same parties. It was determined that the 49-year old threatened a victim with bear mace, which was seized from the suspect’s vehicle.
Heat-related deaths and illness are preventable, but every year many people have health problems related to extreme heat. Below is some information to be prepared for the hot weather in the coming weeks. Who is at greatest risk for heat-related illness?. Those at greatest risk for heat-related illness include young...
