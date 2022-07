Good morning! The CMA is investigating Microsoft and Amazon. Sure, it’s a little late to the investigation party, but that doesn’t mean you should count it out. The U.K.’s competition regulator is looking into Microsoft’s Activision acquisition and how Amazon treats its third-party sellers. Sound familiar? That’s because other countries — including this one! — have been investigating these companies for months and even years. But as the saying goes, “the party don’t start till the CMA walks in.” Or something like that.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO