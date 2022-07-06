‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

The American Story franchise has given us some good scares over the year. It all started with American Horror Story in 2011 when we first met the Harmons in Murder House. Eleven years and ten seasons later, we’ve been scared by different stories and characters from the fictional horror universe. American Story also introduced us to its true crime universe with American Crime Story and gave us The People v. O. J. Simpson (2016), The Assassination of Gianni Versace (2018), and Impeachment (2021). Like American Horror Story, which focuses on a new horror story each season, American Crime Story focuses on a new crime story each season. The American Story franchise has received widespread critical acclaim and won many Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Critics' Choice Television Awards, Saturn Awards, and more. So, when it was revealed in May 2020 that a spin-off called American Horror Stories was joining the franchise, we could not wait to see what more this horror universe would explore.

