Powell, TN

Powell neighbors clean up after Tuesday storms

By Elizabeth Kuebel
 2 days ago

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Many residents in Knox County spent the day cleaning up from Tuesday night’s storms.

Many Powell neighborhoods, including Berkshire Boulevard, were scattered with downed power lines and debris. According to KUB, 11 power poles were snapped in the Powell area.

“It was pretty crazy how much damage just came right through here,” Amanda Viles said.

Viles had a tree topple on to her home, taking down a fence with it. Her young son watched it happen.

“I was up there in the window, I was looking outside because it had a lot of rain, and then I just see a big tree fall over on the house. I just run downstairs and tell everyone,” he said.

Another homeowner nearby, Alex Key, dealt with a similar issue. A tree hit his roof, too. Key enlisted the help of several family members.

“We just wanted to really get the tree off the house so we could cover the holes up so we could at least eliminate any more damage inside to the attic and inside area, and try to just clean it up as best as we can, so just to try to prevent some damage,” Key said.

As the WATE 6 Storm team Anticipates the threat for additional severe storms this week, first responders have a reminder for all of us.

“What kind of lawn furniture do you have in your backyard? Is it tied up, is it secure? Because then those become missiles, and they wind up in windows, sliding glass doors” said Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire Department. “Stabilize that, think about what could happen and try to prepare for that.”

Rural Metro was busy with storm-related calls Tuesday night. They are glad that despite a lot of damage, no injures have been reported.

