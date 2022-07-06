ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Man writes song to help devastated community heal

By Shannon Litton
wymt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- No words exist that will ever truly comfort the families of the three law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty last week during an ambush in Allen, Kentucky. Deputy William Petry, Capt. Ralph Frasure, and Officer Jacob Chaffins all leave behind...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 1

