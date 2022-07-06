ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Is your Oregon property at risk for wildfires? New map shows potential impact

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon has a new state map that shows residents the risk of their property being impacted by wildfires.

The wildland-urban interface and statewide wildfire risk map, which went live on Thursday, is a color-coordinated visual representation of what the wildfire risk is for all of Oregon’s 1.8 million tax lots.

The map was produced by Oregon State University. Each tax lot’s wildfire risk is based on administrative rules adopted by the Oregon Board of Forestry. The rules were determined by a committee and outline boundary criteria for the wildland-urban interface, how each property is assigned to a risk class, how property owners in the extreme- and high-risk classes will be notified of their status, and how property owners can appeal their assigned risk class.

Based on the rules, the Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University determined 4.4% of the state’s land, a total of 956,496 tax lots, is in the wildland-urban interface.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SavLZ_0gX18eRJ00
Oregon wildland-urban interface map (Courtesy Oregon Department of Forestry)

Of all the tax lots in Oregon, 8% of them (120,276) are in the wildland-urban interface and in high- or extreme-risk classifications.

The established wildland-urban interface rules also require property owners in high- and extreme-risk areas to create defensible space or meet building code requirements on their property.

The state estimates about 80,000 of the 120,276 tax lots in the wildland-urban interface have a structure that might need changes to meet new codes or standards.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said it planned to provide written notice to all property owners determined to be in the high- and extreme-risk classes. The notice will inform them that they might need to create more defensible space or make changes to their buildings. It will also tell them how they can appeal their property’s risk classification.

The Oregon Department of Forestry plans to host information sessions to answer more questions about the map’s function and purpose and to better help Oregonians understand the appeals process.

Creating the map was a collaborative effort between the Oregon Department of Forestry, the U.S. Forest Service and Oregon State University.

The map is a result of Senate Bill 762, which passed in 2021. The bill allocated more than $220 million for wildfire preparedness throughout the state.

Comments / 5

Related
opb.org

Rural Oregon counties are lining up against psilocybin launch

The next drug debate is coming to an Eastern Oregon ballot in November. On Tuesday, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to put a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the Nov. 8 ballot. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Best counties to retire to in Oregon

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
oregontoday.net

Oregon’s Wildfire Risk Map, July 6

Oregon State Fire Marshal release – SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University launched Oregon’s Wildfire Risk Map. Some homes and properties identified within the map may be subject to future defensible space regulations the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and its partners are currently developing through an open public process. Through legislation, Senate Bill 762, which was passed and signed into law last summer, the OSFM was tasked with developing the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The code development process is currently underway and involves a wide range of stakeholders across Oregon. Senate Bill 762 outlines that the code must be completed by December 2022. The OSFM and its stakeholders are on track to meet that timeline. For context, the development of the Oregon Defensible Space Code is following the same process the OSFM uses to adopt and codify the Oregon Fire Code every three years. The Oregon Defensible Space Code intends to protect life and property in the event of a wildfire. The code may apply to properties that meet two requirements. First, the home or property must be in the wildland-urban interface and at high or extreme risk on the Oregon Wildfire Risk Map. According to OSU and ODF, approximately 80,000 of the 120,276 tax lots in the wildland-urban interface and at high or extreme risk classifications currently have a structure that may be subject to new codes or standards. According to OSU and ODF, this figure represents approximately five percent of properties in Oregon. The OSFM would like to stress the importance of defensible space and the added protection it could provide your family and home. The OSFM has developed several tools to help homeowners begin defensible space projects. More information and potential grant opportunities can be found on the OSFM’s website, under Oregon Defensible Space Code. The Office welcomes public comments and feedback on the defensible space code through this form. “We know from decades of wildfires in Oregon that wildfire does not recognize map lines,” said Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “Even if people find that they are not within the boundaries where future standards might apply, the majority of Oregon still has an elevated risk. We ask that all Oregonians take the necessary steps to create defensible space, no matter where they fall on the map. The more we do together to prepare our homes, the more resilient our communities will become against the rising threat of wildfire.” In the last year, the OSFM launched two initiatives to rise to the challenge of wildlife, Response Ready Oregon and Fire Adapted Oregon. We’ve set up special sections on our website to learn more about how these initiatives are already helping.
The Oregonian

Oregon’s gun laws explained

Late on a Friday afternoon in November 1999, the mood on the Oregon Senate floor was tense. After months of negotiation, legislators were almost ready to vote on a bill to require people buying guns at gun shows to undergo criminal background checks. Eighty percent of Oregon voters supported the...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

New state fire risks map leaves property owners with insurance concerns; some cities challenge data

Juliet Grable and her husband bought their house near Ashland in 2014. The property is surrounded by trees, and the two were familiar with southern Oregon’s dry summers, so they were aware that they’d be subject to wildfire risks. “Anyone who’s lived here for any amount of time and is paying attention knows,” she said. […] The post New state fire risks map leaves property owners with insurance concerns; some cities challenge data appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State University#Wildfire#Senate Bill#Preparedness
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Here is the Day 2 clue for the Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt 2022

The second clues for this years 2022 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt were revealed Thursday. Six commemorative bottles have been hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Each bottle has been placed in parks and trails throughout the state. The hunt...
iheart.com

Oregonians Advised To Get Naloxone

Drug overdose deaths in Oregon more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, with the increase driven largely by misuse of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, an Oregon Health Authority (OHA) analysis has found. Preliminary data indicate that this trend has continued in 2022. Over the last 30 months, fentanyl has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
kezi.com

Rural Oregon cities receiving grant money to support communities

OREGON -- Over $6.5 million in grant money is going to five rural community projects across Oregon to help community development. The Community Development Block Grant program is intended to support the development of livable communities by expanding economic opportunities and providing housing for low-income people. Business Oregon says this round of funding includes a little over $6.5 million that will support five cities and counties. Business Oregon is a government agency that administers the allocation of the state of Oregon’s CDBG funds for non-metropolitan cities and counties.
OREGON STATE
The Madras Pioneer

ZX Ranch in Eastern Oregon is one of nation's largest ranches

Started in 1880s, ranch grew to 1.3 million acres, now runs a herd of about 20,000. The ZX Ranch is located near Paisley, Oregon. It was established in the 1880s by a prospector named John D. Coughlin. It was primarily a cattle ranch, and he acquired land under the Wetlands Act of Oregon and by purchasing land from the Klippel family. He expanded his holdings but after 20 years, he sold the marshy ground to the Kern County Land Company based in Bakersfield, California. The company did extensive work to drain the Chewaucan Marsh and develop a large irrigation system. This allowed the company to develop large scale hay production. The ZX brand was registered to the Chewaucan Land and Livestock Company in 1918. It is not certain how the brand was developed, but some of the earlier ranches had brands with similar letters such as the XYZ and YZ, and they may have decided to use ZX.
PAISLEY, OR
momcollective.com

20 Oregon-Inspired Baby Names for Your Future Pacific Northwesterner

Coming up with a short (or long) list of potential baby names is either super fun or super stressful – there is no in-between. Personally, I’m a sucker for sentimentality and a good story. Portland-area expanding families are in luck as Oregon is FULL of beauty and awesome places to explore that could, naturally, lead to plenty of baby name inspiration. Here are 20 Oregon-inspired baby names to consider for your little bundle of joy.
thatoregonlife.com

The Historic Yaquina Bay Bridge Is A Masterpiece Along The Oregon Coast

The gorgeous Yaquina Bay Bridge is easily one of the most recognizable structures along the Oregon coast. People stop to take photos and drone videos of the bridge when they visit Newport, and delight in the bridge’s architectural details. The Oregon Department Of Transportation has been careful to maintain this bridge over the years while retaining the bridge’s historic integrity.
NEWPORT, OR
klcc.org

Government-to-government deal on managing wildlife and natural resources announced between Coquille Tribe, State of Oregon

In what’s described as a “historic partnership”, the Coquille Tribe and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have agreed to jointly manage a five-county area. The deal follows a push last year by local governments and groups near the Coquille River to help address drastically reduced numbers of salmon. The campaign urged Governor Kate Brown to back the proposal.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon & Coos Co., July 8

OHA report, July 7, 2022 – Cases: 1,638 new, 821,305 total; Deaths: 3 new, 7,839 total; Hospitalized: 423, 21 more than last week (6/29). CHE report, July 7, 2022 – New cases: 40; Active cases: 334; Hospitalizations: 6; New deaths: 0, 161 total; Total cases: 12,048.
COOS COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy