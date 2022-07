CHASSELL, Mich. (WJMN) – When it comes to picking strawberries in the Copper Country, many go to Ohtonen Farm. A farm that’s been running for 100 years. “He [my grandfather] bought this in ’22,” said Henry Ohtonen, owner. “And my dad bought it from my grandfather in ’48 or took it over, you know. I was farming when my dad was still alive. But then I moved up here after my dad and mom died, and we sell here then.”

