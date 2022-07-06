ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Commentary: Water utilities must act quickly and transparently to address PFAS contamination

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y2DLx_0gX1833n00

Jorge Roman-Romero | Wisconsin Examiner

Tap water is essential to our lives. It is a vital building block of good health as long as it is safe to use. Unfortunately, our regulatory system assumes that exposure to chemicals is safe until proven otherwise. This assumption is troublesome because even when science demonstrates health risks, it can take years for the government to catch up and protect our health.

And as residents of Adams, Marshfield, and West Bend can tell you, the public water supply in some communities contains chemicals that can make people sick. These communities are just the latest in Wisconsin where testing has revealed unsafe levels of PFAS “forever chemicals.”

Evidence has been mounting for decades about the health impacts of PFAS exposure: fertility problems, cancer, thyroid disease, and immunodeficiencies. These chemicals are especially tricky to regulate because there are 5,000 of them used in everything from waterproof coats to nonstick pans. These “forever chemicals” have found their way into drinking water supplies and can be found in the blood of nearly all Americans. Studies show approximately two-thirds of the U.S. population is served by water systems with PFAS-contaminated water.

Currently, Wisconsin law mandates testing for only two types of PFAS and the amount set as a limitation to be delivered through our taps does not reflect the latest science. So how can Wisconsinites be sure our water is safe to drink? Urge your utility to test for PFAS, share the results publicly, and shut down contaminated wells that exceed health recommendations. As the state and the federal government continue to work on PFAS regulation, we need utilities to take action based on the latest science to safeguard our health.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has funding for utilities to test for PFAS, but only a few utilities have so far opted in. Through DNR’s voluntary program, some communities have learned their wells were contaminated and moved to shut them down and notify customers.

Unfortunately, Wisconsin has seen examples of utilities that have failed to act quickly to warn residents about PFAS contamination. In 2019, Wausau Water Works found that all of its municipal wells exceeded recommended safety standards, but no public notice was issued. Director of Public Works, Eric Lindman, continued to insist that the water supply was “safe” to drink. In February 2022, the utility again found high levels of PFAS and was pushed by DNR to issue a drinking water advisory more than two years after the 2019 tests. With all of its wells impacted, Wausau finally provided bottled water and filters to residents.

The city of West Bend similarly failed to act quickly when high levels of PFAS were discovered in its water. West Bend Water Works found unsafe levels of PFAS in January 2020, but did not take action until June 2022. It did so because Midwest Environmental Advocates learned of the troubling test results through a public records request and alerted officials at DNR, who pushed the utility to notify the public and shut down a well. In the interim, many West Bend residents were unknowingly exposed to PFAS for years.

Everyone has the right to know the chemicals to which they may be exposed and the risks associated with such exposure. While state and federal officials work on PFAS regulation, we need local leaders to step up and do more than the bare minimum to protect the health of Wisconsin residents.

Wisconsin Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Wisconsin Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Ruth Conniff for questions: info@wisconsinexaminer.com. Follow Wisconsin Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

This story first appeared in the Wisconsin Examiner and is being republished with permission through a Creative Commons License. See the original story, here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
West Bend, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Industry
City
Marshfield, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

How Wisconsin’s ‘honor’ system for removing guns from domestic abusers failed Jesi Ewers

The attack came without warning and, as far as Jessica “Jesi” Ewers could tell, without provocation. It was early in the morning of Oct.19, 2020. Asleep at her home near Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, she woke up to her boyfriend, James “J.T.” Budworth, beating her. He punched her, tried to strangle her, destroyed her cellphone and threatened to kill her and her children. He also bit her, once on the collarbone and once on the arm, where he tore off a chunk of flesh.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Kleefisch questions Michels on gas tax, Michels responds with jab

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Republican race for governor is getting a bit more chippy. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch on Wednesday released a new ad called “Minivan” in which she takes a shot at new-frontrunner Tim Michels over Wisconsin’s gas tax. “I’ve put more...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Alligator's owner comes forward, agrees to send it to sanctuary

MENASHA (WLUK) -- An alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake last week escaped from an outdoor enclosure that was not closed properly, an animal rescue organization believes. John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue says someone claiming to be the owner of the alligator has come forward....
MENASHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Water Wells#Bottled Water#Water Systems#Water Utilities#Pfas#Wisconsin Examiner Tap#Americans
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Homes for Independent Living

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
wxpr.org

A Wisconsin wildlife advocate questions training methods used for bear hunting

Over the next several weeks, Wisconsin's bear hunters will be training their hounds on free-roaming black bears in preparation for this fall's bear-hunting season. Wisconsin's bear-hounding season goes from mid-September to mid-October, but the bearhound training period starts in July and runs through August. During training and the main hounding season, hunters use bait to attract bears.
WEAU-TV 13

Power outage in Eau Claire County affects thousands Thursday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An early morning power outage affected thousands of customers in Eau Claire County for about four hours, according to Xcel Energy. At its peak shortly after 7 a.m., 5,742 Xcel Energy customers were without power in Eau Claire County. Xcel Energy said the outage was...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
wiproud.com

Human trafficking a growing issue in Wisconsin

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Human trafficking is a growing issue both in the country and Wisconsin. Dozens of statewide organizations are raising awareness, but more voices are needed. The National Human Trafficking Hotline has received more than 2,000 calls from Wisconsin since 2007. The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families...
WISCONSIN STATE
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Wisconsin hospital scored the highest.
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Best Lake In Wisconsin

There are many lakes scattered throughout Wisconsin. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Wisconsin is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court ruled Friday that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person, dealing a defeat to Democrats who said the decision would make it harder to vote in the battleground state.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy