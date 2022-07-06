ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genndy Tartakovsky's 'Primal' Season 2 Will "Keep You on Your Toes"

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenndy Tartakovsky's Primal intends to keep revolutionizing animation by changing its tested-and-approved formula for the upcoming Season 2. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about Primal, creator and director Genndy Tartakovsky underlined how the upcoming season will follow a different narrative structure, expanding on the prehistorical universe of the series to include other...

collider.com

Collider

8 of The Longest Film Series' of All Time

Traditionally, a movie is the kind of entertainment you can watch in an afternoon. Two, maybe three hours if it's an epic, and you're done. TV shows are more widely thought of as the kind of visual stories that can take weeks or months to finish - even when binging - and years if the show's watched while it's on the air.
TV SHOWS
Collider

10 Worst Action Movies of All Time, According to Rotten Tomatoes

When an action movie really works, there's nothing quite like it. On the occasion a gifted filmmaker presents us with characters we care about on top of high-octane, technically adroit filmmaking and stunt work, it's armrest-gripping, heart-pounding stuff in the extreme. There are such superb examples of the filmmaking craft: Mad Max: Fury Road, Aliens, Speed and even this year's mega-hitTop Gun: Maverick come to mind as among the finest action films ever made.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Might Not Have Time for Steve's Love Life

The entirety of Stranger Things Season 4 has finally arrived on Netflix with Volume 2 hitting the streamer in the early hours of July 1. The fourth installment of the epic sci-fi series is unlike its predecessors in a seemingly endless variety of ways — from its hefty length to the abject destruction that comes to Hawkins and our heroes through this finale. It wasn't all doom and gloom though, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer still managed to weave several moments of levity, triumph, and yes even romance into Season 4's epic scope.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Genndy Tartakovsky
IndieWire

‘The Sea Beast’ Review: Netflix Animation Raises Its Flag with Chris Williams’ Swashbuckling Fantasy Epic

With the exception of “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” — which Netflix acquired from Sony a few short months before its release — and a handful of niche gems like “Apollo 10 ½” and “I Lost My Body,” the world’s largest streamer has done a spectacularly poor job of producing original animated movies that continue to exist once they leave people’s homepage. A swashbuckling family adventure that splits the difference between “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Master and Commander” while remaining just salty enough to stay afloat on its own strengths, Chris Williams’ (“Moana,” “Big Hero 6”) epic “The Sea Beast” suggests that the tide is potentially about to turn.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Alicia Keys' Son Plays JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Theme At Concert

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure first debuted in the 1980s from creator Hirohiko Araki, with the story of the Joestars becoming more popular around the world as the years passed. With Stone Ocean set to return to Netflix later this year, the series is appearing in some wild places around the world, with a recent Alicia Keys concert seeing her son, Egypt, belting out a beloved tune from the popular anime franchise that introduced Stands and Joestars alike.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primal#Deeper And Deeper#On Your Toes#Entertainment Weekly
Collider

The Episode of ‘Masters of Horror’ Too Extreme to Air in the US

It was 2002 when horror filmmaker Mick Garris met with a bunch of directors to discuss his plans for a horror anthology series. The premise he pitched was to give each director relative creative freedom to tell an hour-long story that would terrify audiences. The first episode of Masters of Horror aired in 2005 on Showtime. In total, the show ran for two seasons between 2005 and 2007 with thirteen episodes in each season. Horror legends including Tobe Hooper, Dario Argento, John Carpenter, John Landis, and Joe Dante directed episodes, and Garris himself directed two episodes in the show’s run. Prolific Japanese director Takashi Miike was invited to direct an episode entitled “Imprint,” inspired by the novel by Shimako Iwai. However, the episode never aired on Showtime due to concerns it was too disturbing. During the filming of “Imprint,” Miike claimed to have checked with the show’s producers that he was not going too far with the episode. Even Garris deemed it to be the most disturbing piece of horror he has ever seen.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Amsterdam' Trailer Shows David O Russell's Star-Studded Murder Mystery

The acclaimed writer and director David O. Russell is back, this time with a brand new impressive ensemble of stars for his upcoming '30s crime drama Amsterdam. Back in April Collider reported on 20th Century Studios' presentation at CinemaCon where we learned the change of title and more information on the film. Today, 20th Century released the official trailer and poster for Russell's latest, and it's just as star-studded as his previous work, with the same high-stakes hilarity.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Open-World Terminator Game Announced

A new Terminator game is on the way and it sounds pretty ambitious. The Terminator franchise has had a number of video games over the years, some bad, some ok, but none that are really stand-out hits. The IP has yet to have its own Alien Isolation or Batman Arkham, titles that really got to the core of their respective franchises and became immediate gaming classics. Although the last Terminator game, Terminator: Resistance, got mixed reviews, it still developed a cult following and scratched an itch for some fans. However, a new Terminator game may set things right and give us a game that matches the standards of fans.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Netflix Acquires 'La Favorite' Starring Johnny Depp

Netflix has just acquired the rights to La Favorite, a film that marks Johnny Depp's return to feature films after his tumultuous defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, according to a Bloomberg report. The project will be filmed in France, which is in keeping with Depp's apparent vow to boycott Hollywood studios.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Maybe in Another Timeline

Editor's note: This review contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. For its first season finale, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds takes a page out of the Kelvin Universe and sends Captain Pike (Anson Mount) into an alternate timeline to teach him the necessity of his sacrifice. When Pike meets one of the young people who actually dies in the incident where Pike is destined to sacrifice himself, he sees the opportunity to save both himself and the child from that grim future. Before he can finalize that decision, however, Pike gets a ghosts-of-Christmas-future-style visit from none other than the version of himself that survives the tragic accident.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Does Loki Show Up?

Editor's Note: The following contains Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers.It's difficult to imagine a Thor story without his trickster little brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston). But, Thor: Love and Thunder seems to be just that. Whereas the first three Thor movies all included Loki, either as a villain or an ally, Love and Thunder doesn't seem to include Tom Hiddleston as Loki at all.
MOVIES
Distractify

Get to Know the Real-Life Characters Who Inspired 'Goodfellas'

There’s a reason why the 1990's Goodfellas is among the crème de la crème of crime movies. Aside from shining a light on New York City gangster culture, the Martin Scorsese film shows just how these enterprising men lived their lives on their own terms — before their inevitable downfalls. Most people believe that criminals shouldn't be able to enjoy the fruits of their crimes, but these guys brought in serious coins from their businesses and then some.
MOVIES
Collider

'Barbie': Emma Mackey Shares Details From Cast Sleepover

While we’re in the heart of the 2022 summer movie season, it’s never too early to look forward to the most anticipated films of next summer. Arguably the most intriguing film is Greta Gerwig’s Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film, set to release in July 2023, has recently taken the internet by storm with the first official photos of Barbie and Ken being released. That in itself has spawned a bunch of hilarious memes. Now in an interview with Empire Magazine another one of the film's stars, Emma Mackey, has revealed that the cast took part in a sleepover before filming began this summer.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Opening Credits Released by Netflix

Ahead of its release this September, Netflix released the Cyberpunk Edgerunners opening credits on its official YouTube channel. The anime’s opening was released following the Studio Trigger panel at Anime Expo 2022. The colorful and stylish Cyberpunk Edgerunners opening credits feature the song “This Fffire” by the Scottish rock...
COMICS
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Post-Credits Scene Explained: What Comes After Death in the Movie?

Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.For those who love Marvel comics and have been following Jane Foster's (Natalie Portman) journey as the Mighty Thor, Jane's end in Thor: Love and Thunder might not be too much of a surprise. After learning that every time she wields Mjolnir, Jane risks her life because of the energy it takes to become Mighty Thor, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) begs her to stay in her hospital bed while he goes to fight Gorr (Christian Bale) and rescue the kids in the cage. But, when push comes to shove, and when Thor's life is at risk, Jane picks up the hammer and does what needs to be done.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Panty & Stocking Fans Can't Believe the Anime is Coming Back

The stories are true, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is coming back with a new project over 12 years after the original series aired, and fans can't believe the classic anime series is really coming back. When Studio Trigger was first founded by members of the former Gainax studio, the company then went on to make some of the most notable and memorable original series over the course of its decade long run. To celebrate this milestone tenth anniversary, Studio Trigger took the stage at Anime Expo to surprise fans everywhere that the classic Gainax series is making a comeback with new material.
COMICS

