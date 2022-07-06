Serial killer pleads guilty to decades-old murder of UNT student

Kelli Cox and her then 1-year-old daughter, Alexis Bynum, are seen in a December 1996 photograph. Cox went missing in Denton the following year. Courtesy photo/Bynum family

Almost 25 years after University of North Texas student Kelli Ann Cox disappeared during a class trip in Denton, a convicted killer pleaded guilty to her murder.

On July 15, 1997, the 20-year-old UNT senior visited the Denton Police Department for her criminal justice class. After the tour, she went back to her car across from the department to find she had locked her keys inside. She used a payphone to call her boyfriend for help. When he arrived, he found her car but Cox had disappeared.

Cox’s family insisted she would have never abandoned her 19-month-old daughter, Alexis Bynum. Cox’s mother, Jan Bynum, attended missing person conferences across the nation to bring attention to her daughter’s disappearance.

It would be more than 18 years until Cox’s remains were found in Brazoria County, some 300 miles away from her home in Farmers Branch. On June 29, William Lewis Reece, 63, pleaded guilty to Cox’s murder.

Reece’s killing spree started soon after he was released from an Oklahoma state prison in October 1996. He served 10 years for raping two women.

During April to August 1997, Reece killed Cox, 12-year-old Laura Smither of Friendswood, 19-year-old Tiffany Johnston of Bethany, Oklahoma, and 17-year-old Jessica Cain of Clear Lake.

Later that year, Reece was arrested for the aggravated kidnapping of 19-year-old Sandra Sapaugh. He abducted her on May 17, 1997, in Webster, but she was able to escape. He was sentenced in 1998 to 60 years in prison.

Reece had long since been a suspect in the Johnston case, but he was never indicted due to lack of evidence. However, in 2015, Oklahoma investigators were able to link him to Johnston’s rape and murder using DNA evidence.

Hoping to escape the death penalty, Reece confessed to the rapes and/or murders of the Texas women and girls. On April 1, 2016, Reece led investigators to Cox’s remains in a horse pasture in Brazoria.

He was sentenced to death in Oklahoma for Johnston’s murder in 2021. Earlier this year, he was brought to Texas to face the rest of his charges.

Reece appeared in court in Galveston County on June 29 to plead guilty to the murders of Cain and Smither. He was transported to Brazoria County the same day to plead guilty to the murder of Cox.

Reece was sentenced to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years. The Houston Chronicle reports Texas and Oklahoma officials must decide whether he stays in Texas or is returned to Oklahoma’s death row.

“At the end of the day, we’re able to shut the chapter on this part of it and not have to worry about him hurting anyone else,” Alexis Bynum told the New York Post.

Cox’s mother said in a blog post for the Volunteers of America she misses her daughter terribly but is thankful every day for the 20 years she had with her.

“The greatest crime of all is that Alexis did not get to know her mom and that Kelli did not get to know her daughter,” Jan Bynum said in the blog post. “We have tried our best, but there is no replacement for that bond between a mother and daughter. I know only too well.”