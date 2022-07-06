ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Parents concerned over increasing crime near University of Minnesota campus

By Jonah Kaplan
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4ACD_0gX17gfc00

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sending your child off to college is always stressful, but this year parents say they have the added worry about increasing crime in the Twin Cities.

"Right now what I'm seeing is concerning to me," Holly Smith, a Green Bay mom whose daughter is an incoming freshman at the University of Minnesota. "What you see on the news is the worst of the worst a lot of times, but I do feel like when speaking with other parents who are in Minneapolis, there is a lot of concern among folks."

Indeed, there's increasing chatter among parents, including a 1,500+ member Facebook group, where discussions often focus on what is being done on campus to promote safety in and around the U.

At a Board of Regents committee meeting in June, the campus police chief told members that crime in nearby off-campus neighborhoods has jumped roughly 45% since 2018. The campus police department, meanwhile, is down to just 48 police officers - more than a dozen less than what's budgeted.

"What my perception is that there are a lot of people who care and a lot of people who want to fix problems, but I don't see a lot of collaboration that's making a collective change," Smith said. "My daughter has a good head on her shoulders, but part of why she wanted to attend the U is she wanted to explore the city. I wouldn't feel comfortable with her doing that at the moment, other than daylight hours with a group."

Administrators have already scheduled a safety forum for July 11 that will include updates from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minneapolis Interim Chief of Police Amelia Huffman, University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel, and University of Minnesota Police Chief Clark, among others.

James Farnsworth, a member of the board of regents, is also holding a listening sessions with parents, including one on Wednesday night.

"The whole reason I put together this event is because there's an engagement piece," Farnsworth told WCCO. "We need to show we're actively listening and collaborating with folks."

According to Farnsworth and other university administrators, collaboration has already improved at off-campus locations like Dinkytown, where the U has fulfilled campus police's entire budget request for overtime patrols. Investments in security upgrades also total "in the millions", including more lighting, more security cameras, and safety guides, among other things.

Comments / 4

Sauce Johnson
2d ago

I guess that’s what happens when you remove the Minneapolis police department from campus, who would have thought?

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
willmarradio.com

U of M parents fear for their kids' safety

(Minneapolis, MN) -- It was a day of listening at the University of Minnesota as parents spoke about their fears about rising crime near the school. U of M leaders held a listening session at the school and at the State Capitol yesterday. Parents say they are worried about their children's safety as more crimes are committed closer and closer to campus. University police say violent crimes near the U of M have jumped 45 percent this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

As gun violence plagues U.S. cities, Minneapolis extends innovative diversion program in which eligible offenders take courses to learn why they turn to guns

Attorneys at the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office (CAO) stumbled on a troubling realization: The majority of those convicted of misdemeanor gun possession are young Black men with no prior record who say they carry “for protection” and who, after their initial run-in with the legal system, seem to lose hope and go down a path of crime and stints in custody.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

'They want good police. They want honest police": 1-on-1 with Frey's public safety pick

MINNEAPOLIS -- The man who is appointed to take over public safety in the city of Minneapolis is hitting the ground running. Dr. Cedric Alexander spent the morning in North Minneapolis meeting people and trying to get an understanding of their wants and needs when it comes to public safety.He was tapped to help Mayor Jacob Frey move public safety along and on his second day in the city, Alexander found himself on a street corner in North Minneapolis, meeting and greeting all who drove or walked by."That wasn't a statement. That was a prayer for the city, that was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

State Patrol to Offer Assistance to Combat Spike in Shootings, Street Racing

The Minnesota State Patrol is stepping up its presence in the Twin Cities to crack down on street racing and other crimes. “The ridiculous behavior of taking over intersections and drifting in those intersections, almost as a spectator sport, isn’t acceptable. It needs to stop,” said Col. Matt Langer of the Minnesota State Patrol. “It’s horrible for residents. It’s horrible for visitors. It’s horrible for business. It damages the roadway. It’s incredibly dangerous.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
mprnews.org

Relative of deceased Maplewood family asks public to avoid rumor

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. The grandfather of three children who police believe were drowned...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD says downtown barricades are "creative" crime solution amidst staff shortages

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are taking measures to reduce traffic in downtown's Mill District following a destructive and disruptive 4th of July crime outburst.Starting Friday, Second Street in the Mill District has been marked by concrete barriers and road closure signs in several areas.Minneapolis Police Inspector Bill Peterson says the effort is to slow down traffic by reducing routes in and out of the area."The name of the game right now is creativity, given staffing challenges," Peterson said. "It's no secret that we're challenged staffing-wise, so we're finding a number of different ways to get creative to provide public safety."The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH unveils new, weekly reporting methods

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday delivered its first new, weekly update on COVID-19 data since switching from a daily schedule.The department's update includes new reporting methods, including a 7-day moving average of cases and deaths.The death rate was most recently reported at 0.10 per day, while the case average was at 725.4. The data is current as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, and is calculated by adding the total deaths and new cases in a seven-day period and dividing each by seven.The health department said the 7-day moving averages provide "a more accurate representation ... by smoothing...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Frey
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis PD, State Patrol plan more patrols to crack down on weekend crime

MINNEAPOLIS -- Another day, another shooting."It's just something that's becoming normal, and people are kind of used to it if you live down here," Ben Markham, a rising senior at the U living in Dinkytown, lamented to WCCO. "When I walk home from work at night, I make sure I'm not looking down in my phone or have earbuds in so I can make sure I'm aware of my surroundings."The latest shooting in Markham's area took place on Thursday night outside Burrito Loco restaurant; no one was hurt and no one was arrested, but the business on Friday announced it's closed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

U of M student's Dinkytown apartment hit by gunfire

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A University of Minnesota student was awakened early Friday when gunshots were fired into her apartment. Police have not yet responded to questions about what they believe happened, but witnesses tell Fox 9 that multiple shots were fired near 13th Avenue and 5th Street around 1 a.m. when two groups began shooting at each other.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

What's next for 3 other ex-cops in Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS — Now that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to federal prison, attention turns to the fates of three fellow ex-cops who are still working their way through a complicated web of state and federal court proceedings arising from the killing of George Floyd.Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane still await sentencing for their convictions on federal civil rights charges in February. Lane awaits sentencing in state court after pleading guilty to a reduced charge there, while Thao and Kueng are scheduled to stand trial in October on state charges of aiding and abetting both...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Now a free man, Myon Burrell to share story in documentary addressing "school to prison" pipeline

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's a story that rocked the Twin cities. In 2002, 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards was killed by a stray bullet while doing homework inside her Minneapolis home. Myon Burrell was 16 at the time, was convicted in 2003 and again in 2008 for her murder but he has always maintained his innocence.After 18 years behind bars, his sentence was commuted in 2020.Now, nearly two years after his release, Burrell is sharing his story in an upcoming local documentary about the troubling "school to prison" pipeline. He sat down with WCCO for his first local TV news...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Minneapolis#Crime#Minneapolis Police#The Twin Cities
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol to step up presence in Minneapolis in response to recent violent crime

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced on Thursday that the Minnesota State Patrol is significantly increasing its presence around the Twin Cities in the coming weeks.This comes in response to a recent increase in criminal activity and street racing over the weekend, DPS said. The holiday weekend was filled with chaos as people shot fireworks at buildings and people downtown and seven people were injured in a shooting at Boom Island Park.On Friday and Saturday, the state patrol will assign 20 additional troopers and aviation resources to designated areas of the Twin Cities, primarily Minneapolis....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Minnesota

Teacher seen on video throwing hockey stick at student charged with assault

PRINCETON, Minn. -- A central Minnesota teacher who was seen on video throwing a hockey stick at a student has been charged with assault.Kimberly Neubauer faces once count of third-degree assault, according to documents filed in Mille Lacs County Tuesday.According to the criminal complaint, the Minnesota Department of Education notified police of the incident on March 29, a day after it occurred at Princeton Primary School.About a month later, police were able to view surveillance video from the school. It showed a boy throw a hockey stick into a pile, then Neubauer "picked up the hockey stick from the pile and...
PRINCETON, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy