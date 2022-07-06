George Floyd's family will be at Thursday sentencing for Derek Chauvin

Derek Chauvin to be sentenced Thursday in federal civil rights case 02:08

MINNEAPOLIS -- Last December Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to the federal civil rights charges and agreed to a sentence of between 20 and 25 years.

But 85-year-old Federal Judge Paul Magnuson could sentence above or below that.

"I think Judge Magnuson has a reputation for being independent and I think at this stage in his life he is going to do what in his mind is best for justice," former assistant US attorney Doug Kelley said.

Chauvin can choose to speak at the sentencing

At last year's sentencing in the state trial, he turned to the Floyd family and said, " ... I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family there is going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope things will give you some peace of mind..."

Since then, he has appealed his state conviction.

An attorney for the Floyd family tells WCCO that family members will be in court for the sentencing.

Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross says via text she likely won't be there saying, "I don't ever want to see his face again."

Chavin's sentencing will also include a case with similar charges relating to the use of excessive force on 14-year-old John Pope.

Chauvin is currently serving his 22.5-year state sentence at Oak Park Heights Maximum security prison.

Chauvin will be asking the judge to allow him to serve his time in a federal prison, which is widely viewed as a better place and a safer place, especially in this highest of high-profile cases to serve a sentence.