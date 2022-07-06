ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

School in Rondo neighborhood gets landscape redesign thanks to group of recent high school grads

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P0WuD_0gX17euA00

Landscape redesign at Rondo school aims to help grow historic area 01:58

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- There's a major yard makeover happening in St. Paul. It's in the Rondo neighborhood, and as WCCO found out, it's a project with a lot of heart.

In a very special neighborhood.  Lynn Wright, 73, said "I grew up at 8484 Rondo. It's still the best neighborhood ever."

It's the best neighborhood, that's been through the worst. In the 1950s and 1960s, the bustling African American neighborhood of St. Paul was decimated to build a new freeway, and more than 600 families lost their homes.

Wright says, "We watched them dig, we saw them move houses at night from across the street for us."

Now Wright is watching a dig with a very different purpose. It's happening outside St. Peter Claver - a school she attended and now works at where 98% of the kids are Black.

"It's amazing, we are just like one big family here and kids call me grandma," she said.

It's a school that's fought hard to survive, a school that 2022 Hill-Murray grad and landscape entrepreneur J.P. Yocum is here to support. He and his team of friends are completely redoing the outside of the school in just a few days.

Yocum says it's more than a project for them.

"The first thing people see when they drive by is the landscaping, so if we are able to change the whole scope of the school and the whole look of it, I think that really sends a big message," he said.

Wright says it's already looking beautiful.

"I think the kids from Hill-Murray are wonderful. For him to come and do this as a teenager so our kids can see too that you can do whatever you want," said Wright.

To see the outcome of the redesign, you can tune in to WCCO Sunday Morning at 7 a.m.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Best Lake In Minnesota

How do you find the best lake in the land of 10,000 lakes? If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Minnesota is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NICU program allows dying Minnesota father to hold his newborn son at home

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Time is precious. You've probably heard that phrase before. But there may be no better example than what unfolded in Prior Lake. It's a story that's tearful, yet joyful. And it started with an online date. Amanda Calvin, who was doing her residency as a pulmonary physician at the Mayo Clinic, met Rob for a drink in Red Wing.  "Gregarious is a very good word for him," she said. "He was a giant child, he saw the excitement in most things, where as we as adults kinda miss that."She remembers the exact...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Paul, MN
Government
Saint Paul, MN
Education
City
Saint Paul, MN
ccxmedia.org

State Patrol to Offer Assistance to Combat Spike in Shootings, Street Racing

The Minnesota State Patrol is stepping up its presence in the Twin Cities to crack down on street racing and other crimes. “The ridiculous behavior of taking over intersections and drifting in those intersections, almost as a spectator sport, isn’t acceptable. It needs to stop,” said Col. Matt Langer of the Minnesota State Patrol. “It’s horrible for residents. It’s horrible for visitors. It’s horrible for business. It damages the roadway. It’s incredibly dangerous.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kids discover alligator in Wisconsin's Long Lake

CHINATOWN, Wis. -- It was a scaly discovery in a Wisconsin lake for a group of kids who found an alligator swimming in Long Lake.The lake is located near Sheboygan and Fond Du Lac counties.The alligator was not very big, but still big enough to cause quite a stir.An animal rescue team has the reptile now. They say he probably was released into the lake by his owner or simply got away.A representative from the rescue team said this the fourth alligator they've retrieved.The rescue says the owner has a week to claim the animal or it will go to a sanctuary.
LONG LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

City councils mull new regulations in response to THC edibles

ST. LOUIS PARK -- Municipal governments across the Twin Cities are considering adding their own ordinances related to the sale of snacks and drinks with hemp-derived THC."We're not a city that's saying no to cannabis or recreational use," Stillwater mayor Ted Kozlowski explained to WCCO. "We just want to do it in an orderly way."In November, Kozlowski said the city imposed a moratorium on new stores selling CBD and other cannabinoids as lawmakers debated whether or not to expand access to other cannabis products."So there can't be any rush to take over Main Street with a whole bunch of CBD shops,"...
STILLWATER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Grads#Rondo Neighborhood#Paul#African American#Hill Murray
KARE 11

St. Cloud is the latest Minnesota community to confront gun violence crisis

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Alayna Baggenstoss had just returned to her apartment building late Wednesday afternoon when she noticed a commotion in an alleyway across the street. "We heard people arguing. There was a group of people out on the street," Baggenstoss said. "I heard something that sounded initially like firecrackers, then just consistent pops going off."
MinnPost

Walz says state will provide additional law enforcement to Minneapolis

Theo Keith reports for FOX 9: “Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says the state will provide additional law enforcement help to Minneapolis after a chaotic Fourth of July that saw eight people shot and a roving group of people who launched fireworks at apartments near downtown. Walz, making his first public comments since Monday’s mayhem, called the violence ‘unacceptable.’ Violent crime in Minneapolis has been at elevated levels since 2020.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
redlakenationnews.com

Minneapolis orders residents at three homeless encampments to clear out

Andrew and Ashley Vizenor count themselves lucky. Within days of the city of Minneapolis ordering everyone out of the homeless encampment at 29th Street and 14th Avenue S., they were assigned an apartment at American House in St. Paul. They packed their bags Wednesday afternoon in high spirits, eagerly awaiting...
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Wisconsin hospital scored the highest.
CBS Minnesota

Good Question: When Should You Water Your Lawn?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- We love our green lawns in Minnesota. According to a survey from the Metropolitan Council, more than 40 percent of people with sprinkler systems in the metro area water their lawns every other day. So, when should you water? Good Question. There's a giant moveable canopy at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Venting on Facebook costs angry Minnesota beekeeper $370,000

Venting on social media proved costly for a Minnesota beekeeper, who now must pay $370,000 to a couple who sold him bees that later died. A Traverse County jury made the award to Nancy and Keith Budke of Wheaton, Minn. The Budkes, in the bee business for more than 40 years, sold 75 Texas hives to Nick Olsen of Maple Lake.
WHEATON, MN
wwisradio.com

Minnesota, Wisconsin Authorities Work Together On Body Found In Mississippi River

The Winona County Sheriff’s Department and the Winona Dive Rescue in Minnesota team have been working with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department in Wisconsin after the discovery of a woman’s body Tuesday. Fishermen spotted the 61-year-old victim’s body and made the report at about 4:00 p-m. She had been identified but her name isn’t being released yet. The location of the body was determined to be on the Wisconsin side of the state line. Authorities in Buffalo County are handling the investigation.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy