3-year-old hurt in Maplewood hit-and-run; police searching for driver

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- The Maplewood Police Department is searching for the suspect in a hit and run case that involved a 3-year-old girl.

On the evening of June 25, a man was riding his bicycle, pulling his daughter in a bicycle trailer around Roselawn Avenue East and Kenwood Drive West when they were struck by a vehicle that did not stop, police say.

Image of the suspect vehicle that hit a father and his daughter riding a bike on June 25. Maplewood Police Department

Both the father and the daughter sustained minor injuries.

The police are searching for the suspect driver, who is believed to be a white woman.

The suspect vehicle is a 2008-2009 maroon Dodge Caravan with right front bumper damage and a white sticker in the lower left rear window.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Jason Marino at 651-249-2624.