ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MN

3-year-old hurt in Maplewood hit-and-run; police searching for driver

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 6, 2022 01:39

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- The Maplewood Police Department is searching for the suspect in a hit and run case that involved a 3-year-old girl.

On the evening of June 25, a man was riding his bicycle, pulling his daughter in a bicycle trailer around Roselawn Avenue East and Kenwood Drive West when they were struck by a vehicle that did not stop, police say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12IeBr_0gX17d1R00
Image of the suspect vehicle that hit a father and his daughter riding a bike on June 25. Maplewood Police Department

Both the father and the daughter sustained minor injuries.

The police are searching for the suspect driver, who is believed to be a white woman.

The suspect vehicle is a 2008-2009 maroon Dodge Caravan with right front bumper damage and a white sticker in the lower left rear window.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Jason Marino at 651-249-2624.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Baby boy injured in Isanti County three-car crash dies

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. -- A baby boy who was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Isanti County on July 1 has died, State Patrol says.The crash happened on Highway 95 at 310th Avenue Northeast around 4:45 p.m. Eleven other people were injured, including two children under the age of five who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The baby was identified as Hudson Sawyer Allen of North Branch.A Dodge Grand Caravan and a Mazda CX-5 were headed east/southeast on Highway 95 when the Mazda indicated intent to make a left turn onto 310th Avenue Northeast. The Dodge, which was behind the Mazda, didn't take the bypass lane on the right and struck the Mazda. The Mazda spun into the west/northwest lanes of traffic and was struck by a westbound Toyota Camry. 
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maplewood, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Maplewood, MN
fox9.com

U of M student's Dinkytown apartment hit by gunfire

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A University of Minnesota student was awakened early Friday when gunshots were fired into her apartment. Police have not yet responded to questions about what they believe happened, but witnesses tell Fox 9 that multiple shots were fired near 13th Avenue and 5th Street around 1 a.m. when two groups began shooting at each other.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Anoka man arrested in connection with infant daughter's 2009 death

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — An Anoka man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of his infant daughter more than 13 years ago. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Benjamin Alexander Russell was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter this month after allegedly admitting responsibility for his 3-month-old's January 2009 death.
ANOKA, MN
fox9.com

6-week-old infant dies days after 3-car crash in Isanti County

(FOX 9) - An infant has died days after a three-car crash in Isanti County on June 30, which injured 11 others. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash involving three vehicles, including a Dodge Caravan, driven by a 19-year-old woman with five teenage passengers, and a Mazda CX-5 driven by a 28-year-old woman, with her two children, 6-week-old Hudson Sawyer Allen of North Branch, and a 2-year-old girl.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wcco Digital Headlines#Dodge
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis PD, State Patrol plan more patrols to crack down on weekend crime

MINNEAPOLIS -- Another day, another shooting."It's just something that's becoming normal, and people are kind of used to it if you live down here," Ben Markham, a rising senior at the U living in Dinkytown, lamented to WCCO. "When I walk home from work at night, I make sure I'm not looking down in my phone or have earbuds in so I can make sure I'm aware of my surroundings."The latest shooting in Markham's area took place on Thursday night outside Burrito Loco restaurant; no one was hurt and no one was arrested, but the business on Friday announced it's closed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD says downtown barricades are "creative" crime solution amidst staff shortages

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are taking measures to reduce traffic in downtown's Mill District following a destructive and disruptive 4th of July crime outburst.Starting Friday, Second Street in the Mill District has been marked by concrete barriers and road closure signs in several areas.Minneapolis Police Inspector Bill Peterson says the effort is to slow down traffic by reducing routes in and out of the area."The name of the game right now is creativity, given staffing challenges," Peterson said. "It's no secret that we're challenged staffing-wise, so we're finding a number of different ways to get creative to provide public safety."The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
ccxmedia.org

State Patrol to Offer Assistance to Combat Spike in Shootings, Street Racing

The Minnesota State Patrol is stepping up its presence in the Twin Cities to crack down on street racing and other crimes. “The ridiculous behavior of taking over intersections and drifting in those intersections, almost as a spectator sport, isn’t acceptable. It needs to stop,” said Col. Matt Langer of the Minnesota State Patrol. “It’s horrible for residents. It’s horrible for visitors. It’s horrible for business. It damages the roadway. It’s incredibly dangerous.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with assault following stabbing on 4th of July

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a man is facing assault charges for allegedly stabbing a man on the Fourth of July. The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said that 29-year-old Tyler Bober, of Cloquet, stabbed a man in the stomach early Monday at a home north of Zimmerman, near Elk Lake.  The victim, a 35-year-old Princeton man, was hospitalized and is expected to survive. Investigators say the stabbing happened during an argument that turned into a fight. Bober fled the scene to a home in St. Cloud, where he was arrested. Bober is facing a second-degree assault charge, the sheriff's office says. Zimmerman is located roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. 
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man sentenced to more than 17 years in armed robberies of gas stations, hotel

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for robbing two gas stations and a hotel at gunpoint in February of 2020.Court documents say Keanu Dewone Ross, 30, pulled what appeared to be a firearm when he robbed a Speedway in Columbia Heights on Feb. 4, 2020. He stole $140 in cash, tobacco, and lottery tickets and ran to his accomplice Antoinette Deniece Mae Dobyne, who was parked in an SUV a few blocks away. On Feb. 12, 2020, Ross robbed another Speedway in Fridley. He kicked the employee in the face and fled with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy