Akron, OH

The Jayland Walker shooting revives debate about how police interact with Black people. Here are other high-profile cases

By Jacquelyne Germain, Giselle Rhoden
CNN
 1 day ago
The shooting of Jayland Walker last week is the latest high-profile police shooting of a Black person under...

Comments / 272

chris richardson
2d ago

Common sense-Dont carry guns in your vehicle and aim/shoot them at law enforcement Dont get out of your vehicle wearing a ski mask and run from law enforcementSkin color has nothing to do with comon sense

Reply(11)
104
J.
2d ago

He's criminal & did shot once at police chase. plus why wearing ski mask & took off out of the car? Oblivious he did criminal action & cost his life away.

Reply(13)
115
Big E
1d ago

Look at the facts people, keep your emotions Out of it. Yes it’s horrible but “ come on man” you can’t run around with a gun and ski mask and think anything good is going to come of it. Main stream media aka FAKE NEWs, is killing this country!!

Reply(13)
76
 

Comments / 0

