California State

Gavin Newsom just jump-started the 2024 campaign

By Chris Cillizza
CNN
 3 days ago
With his reelection this fall a near-certainty, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is turning his eye to the future where, he hopes, a presidential bid...

Steve Owen
3d ago

Breaking News everyone is moving out of California. Because of Newsome.. Hmmmm.. President I Don't think so.. WE DON'T NEED A ANOTHER BIDEN.

Michael
3d ago

We must demand that these Election Machines are Completely Removed from America. We must Demand Voter ID and Paper Ballots. It must happen NOW. The idea that a Vote Can Not Happen on the Day of the Election is Insanity. The can do it in Paris France 2.8 + million. We can definitely do this in America. The Ballot Boxes, Vote by Mail without requesting a Ballot with Voter ID is SICKENING and a VOTING FOR Elections for a Month is Out of Control and We Must demand that the election rolls are clean of only Alive Americans and Americans allowed to Vote. Americans must demand Accountability where we all can Vote as American Citizens Only. Then we as Americans will be able to accept the VOTE and move forward knowing that the election was 100% Correct.

VP Trixie Harris
3d ago

This poor excuse for a human is the King of Hipocrites who enjoys the smell of freshly birthed dumps on his doorstep in the morning !

Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Cuccinelli: No judge has ever declared invasion before in U.S. history

(The Center Square) – U.S. judges declaring an invasion at the southern border hasn't occurred before until this week, Ken Cuccinelli, former U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director and deputy secretary of Department of Homeland Security, said. On Tuesday, four county judges in Texas declared an invasion citing Article...
TEXAS STATE
