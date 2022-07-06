Gavin Newsom just jump-started the 2024 campaign
With his reelection this fall a near-certainty, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is turning his eye to the future where, he hopes, a presidential bid...www.cnn.com
With his reelection this fall a near-certainty, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is turning his eye to the future where, he hopes, a presidential bid...www.cnn.com
Breaking News everyone is moving out of California. Because of Newsome.. Hmmmm.. President I Don't think so.. WE DON'T NEED A ANOTHER BIDEN.
We must demand that these Election Machines are Completely Removed from America. We must Demand Voter ID and Paper Ballots. It must happen NOW. The idea that a Vote Can Not Happen on the Day of the Election is Insanity. The can do it in Paris France 2.8 + million. We can definitely do this in America. The Ballot Boxes, Vote by Mail without requesting a Ballot with Voter ID is SICKENING and a VOTING FOR Elections for a Month is Out of Control and We Must demand that the election rolls are clean of only Alive Americans and Americans allowed to Vote. Americans must demand Accountability where we all can Vote as American Citizens Only. Then we as Americans will be able to accept the VOTE and move forward knowing that the election was 100% Correct.
This poor excuse for a human is the King of Hipocrites who enjoys the smell of freshly birthed dumps on his doorstep in the morning !
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 31