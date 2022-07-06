CNN gets access to secret location of US artillery being used in Ukraine

Mobile strike teams have emerged in Ukraine equipped with Soviet-era motorcycles with anti-tank missile launchers in their sidecars. An unspecified group of Ukrainian soldiers has released a video that shows the unit with at least three motorcycles fitted with sidecars, each one packing a 9K115-2 Metis-M anti-tank guided missile system. While unique technicals and non-standard tactical vehicles have certainly become a recurring aspect of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, this may be the first time we have seen tank-killing firepower paired with motorcycle-borne troops.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO