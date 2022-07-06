ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

'Greater need, less supply': food banks face challenges

By Michael Abeyta
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETeUl_0gX17LKT00

Food pantry in Boulder rises to meet challenges in donations, supply 02:32

At the Emergency Family Assistance Association (EFAA) food pantry in Boulder, they are helping more people than ever before put food on the table free of charge.

CBS

"We estimate that a family can save $120 or more on their grocery bill," said Food Bank Manager Walter O'Toole.

In these tough times that makes a big difference for food-insecure individuals, but it has also left their shelves bare.

"The combination of greater need and less supply is the worst now than it's been," said Executive Director Julie Van Domelen.

Supply chain issues have slowed their food intake to a crawl. They aren't getting the food they have purchased delivered to them and they aren't getting as much from Community Food Share the regional food bank that supplies them.

"It's not that there's no food out there. It's really about getting that food from point A to point B," said Kim Da Silva the CEO of community food share.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZOD2_0gX17LKT00
CBS

She says the bottom line is there is a worker shortage at places like freight companies which is delaying the delivery of food. Still, she says they and their partners will not run out because they have more food now than they did at the start of the pandemic. She says it's specific items food pantries like EFAA are running low on.

"We are working on bringing in the variety so that they have more of a choice, but until that time, we will continue to provide food," said Da Silva.

Until things get back to normal, EFAA is hoping the community will step up to restock their shelves. Like they have in the past by donating and holding food drives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFVDC_0gX17LKT00
CBS

"I don't have a crystal ball, but K hope people can still find room in their giving and in our cupboards to do some sharing," said Van Domelen.

EFAA says they really need pantry staples like rice, tomato sauce, and canned fruit and veggies. They accept donations at their offices in Boulder.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cpr.org

Climate-minded homeowners are cutting themselves off from the natural gas system. Where does that leave everyone else?

Don Cameron, a former science teacher and current city councilperson in Golden, Colo., has remodeled his house into a living example of the "electrify everything" movement. The brick ranch home was fit for the cover of a green living magazine even before the remodels. A thriving community garden takes up one side of the front yard, where Cameron and his neighbors grow vegetables. Terraced beds on the opposite side of his driveway support a riot of wildflowers.
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

New Safe Outdoor Space ready to open in Barnum neighborhood

The City of Denver is ready to open a new safe outdoor space for people who are homeless. The newest sanctioned space is in the Barnum neighborhood. That's located off Federal Boulevard south of Barnum Park. The Saint Francis Center is partnering with the Colorado Village Collaborative to provide the housing, which is being moved from Regis University to the new location. People can begin moving into the spaces on Thursday morning. 
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

More than 60 nuns reburied in Wheat Ridge

DENVER (KDVR) — Nuns buried in the Loretto Heights community cemetery are being given a new resting place in the Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Wheat Ridge. There are 62 Sisters of Loretto currently buried at the Loretto Heights property, which was recently purchased by a developer. The exhumation...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
City
Boulder, CO
Boulder, CO
Society
CBS Denver

Aurora teachers receive highest educator pay raise in metro area

Teachers in Aurora Public Schools are getting a 5.5% pay increase across the board, and depending on experience and education level, other teachers will get more. On average, Aurora teachers will get an 8.5% pay raise this year -- what the union says is the highest teacher raise in the metro area so far. "This was a pretty big step forward in being able to keep up with inflation so our educators can continue to make it here in the metro area and feed their own families and take care of their selves so they can be their best selves for...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Food Banks#Canned Fruit#Charity#Community Food Share#Cbs She#Efaa
Axios Denver

Yorkshire Fish & Chips may serve the biggest fish sticks around Denver

Hey friends, Alayna here. I'm back with another story nobody asked for. 🙃 What's happening: I'm 99% sure I found the biggest fish sticks in metro Denver.They hail from a seafood shop on Pecos Street near U.S. 36 that my fiancé and I stumbled upon one recent Saturday afternoon. Details: Yorkshire Fish & Chips may not look like much from the street, but this no-frills family-owned restaurant has been serving authentic homemade English fare for more than 50 years. Yorkshire's fish sticks — beer-battered Icelandic cod — come fried to crispy golden perfection, served in a humble paper tray atop...
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

Here's The Best Hospital In Colorado

Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Colorado, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Housing market taking a turn in Denver metro area

Buying a home in the Denver metro area has been tough for a while now.  A lack of available homes led to soaring prices, bidding wars and houses being purchased immediately after listing. Now, according to a June trends report recently released by the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, there are 7.1% more homes for sale this year compared to this time last year. Andrew Abrams, the Committee Chair for the Denver Metro Association of Realtors and the owner of Guide Real Estate says the reason for that is twofold. "Interest rates have gone up, which has decreased buyer demand. And the other...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
thegroupinc.com

10 Amazing Water Parks + Splash Pads in Northern Colorado

Boasting 300 days of (partial) sunshine, Colorado can have some intense sunny days. Not to mention, this summer has been quite warm — and we have plenty of scorchers on the forecast!. To help you and your little ones stay cool during the summer, make your way to the...
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

End of an era aiding homeless in Colorado

(Colorado News Connection) Not long after the Reagan administration's massive cuts to public housing and housing assistance, John Parvensky saw a need to help people facing homelessness. After 36 years leading the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, Parvensky has announced his retirement. He said the number of people experiencing homelessness...
CBS Denver

Colorado Airbnb hosts hacked: Boulder home rented out without owner's consent, Buena Vista host loses thousands in rental revenue

Some Airbnb hosts have been getting hacked -- some losing thousands of dollars in rental revenue, others seeing strangers show up at their doors ready to rent out listings that haven't been active for years. Online forums and blogs show it's been happening to people across the country, but CBS Colorado has learned it's also happening to hosts in the Centennial State.
BOULDER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

62 nuns find new resting place under Loretto Heights exhumation project

DENVER — Like so many parts of the Denver metro, Loretto Heights is currently filled with the sights and sounds of construction. Workers and machinery are clearing the way for new housing in the shadow of the historic Loretto Heights campus, which has sit atop a hill in southwest Denver for more than a century. But before the foundations and drywalls can go up, a very important project must be finished, with special reverence and care — the exhumation of 62 nuns from the Sisters of Loretto order, buried in a small plot of land on the far north side of the campus.
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best Hot Dog Joint In Colorado

If you go to a cookout, chances are you're going to spot hot dogs on the grill. When Americans aren't chowing down on hot dogs at events or at home, they're heading to restaurants to see how they approach this classic American bite. What's great about hot dogs is that you can also load them with all kinds of goodies, like cheese, bacon, onions, and even other proteins.
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Denver Fried Chicken Joint Named One Of The Best In The U.S.

Fried chicken is so popular in America, that there are restaurants and eateries dedicated to serving this Southern comfort food. Not all chicken is made equal, meaning there are plenty of ways chefs and cooks can approach this delicious dish. Eater got curious about the best fried chicken in the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

BDT Stage will soon close its doors

The crowd at BDT Stage in Boulder came in and sat for dinner before the performance of Nickelodeon's The Spongebob Musical."My name is Stephanie, I'll be your food server today along with Ethan who plays the sardine with me on stage," explained Stephanie Garcia.Inside the venue formerly known as Boulder's Dinner Theater, this is how it has worked for 46 years."It's a completely different reaction that they get when they go back to the table," explained Seamus McDonough, producing artistic director for BDT Stage. "It's a very fun, intimate experience and they get to meet the actors."But now the land...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
47K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy