Severe Weather Statement issued for Aiken by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 12:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Abbeville; Greenwood; Laurens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Elbert, south central Laurens, southern Abbeville and Greenwood Counties through 600 PM EDT At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles east of Greenwood to 13 miles east of Elberton. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greenwood, Abbeville, Calhoun Falls, Ninety Six, Troy, Lake Greenwood State Park, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood State Park, Ninety Six Historic Site and Lake Russell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO