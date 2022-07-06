Flash Flood Warning issued for Colfax, Mora by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 20:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Frequent dangerous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Harding County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL HARDING COUNTY THROUGH 945 PM MDT At 901 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles south of Bueyeros, or 19 miles east of Mosquero, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Harding County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

HARDING COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO