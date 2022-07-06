ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Oconee Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fannin, Towns, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Fannin; Towns; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Towns, Union and northeastern Fannin Counties through 845 PM EDT At 816 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Blue Ridge to near Jones Creek to Blairsville, and moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Blue Ridge, Blairsville, Young Harris, Morganton, Hemp, Blue Mountain Shelter, Brasstown Bald, Hurst, Loving, Jones Creek, Owltown, Mineral Bluff, Vogel State Park and Track Rock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FANNIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oconee, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Oconee; Pickens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina Central Oconee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 255 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles northeast of Toccoa to near Walhalla, moving southeast at 10 mph. New storms could form south of this line and quickly become severe as well. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Clemson, Seneca, Walhalla, Central, Westminster, Long Creek, Oakway, Tallulah Gorge State Park and Lake Keowee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 12:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Abbeville; Greenwood; Laurens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Elbert, south central Laurens, southern Abbeville and Greenwood Counties through 600 PM EDT At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles east of Greenwood to 13 miles east of Elberton. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greenwood, Abbeville, Calhoun Falls, Ninety Six, Troy, Lake Greenwood State Park, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood State Park, Ninety Six Historic Site and Lake Russell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC

