Jackson County, AL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 18:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catoosa, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 23:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Catoosa; Walker A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Catoosa and central Walker Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1100 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Cooper Heights, or 7 miles east of Trenton, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Ringgold, Fort Oglethorpe, Chickamauga, Beaumont, Noble, Chattanooga Valley, Wood Station, Blue Spring, Cooper Heights, Rock Spring and Fairview. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WAAY-TV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln County, Tennessee

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for eastern Lincoln County in Tennessee until 5 p.m. CDT. The warning also includes southeastern Moore County in Tennessee. At 4:21 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fayetteville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and...
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Service restored after power outage in southern Madison County

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities said it has restored power to a majority of customers in the affected area. Anyone still experiencing an issue should call 256-535-4448. Crews are still performing maintenance, inspections and repairs in the area. ----- From earlier:. Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage affecting...
AL.com

Interstate 59 down to one lane for a year in northeast Alabama as part of $44 million project

Traveling Interstate 59 just north of Gadsden – between Reece City and Collinsville -- figures to be a little slower for the next year. The Alabama Department of Transportation on Thursday shifted northbound traffic to the inside southbound lane for about 5½ miles south of Stephens Gap Road in northern Etowah County to about a mile north of the DeKalb County line.
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Power outage impacting south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations are responding to a significant power outage impacting customers in south Huntsville. The power outage impacts customers from Lily Flagg Drive south to the Marshall County line and from Redstone Arsenal east to Bailey Cove Road. The cause for this...
WAFF

I-59 northbound lanes blocked in Etowah County

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lanes of I-59 are currently blocked after a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 181 on Friday afternoon. At this time, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are monitoring the situation. It is unclear how long the lanes may be blocked.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Dangerous heat wave continues for North Alabama

Huntsville hit 100° Tuesday, tying the record high set in 2012. This was also the first triple digits in Huntsville since October 3, 2019. What's more impressive and dangerous is that the peak heat index in Huntsville was 108 with the same value also in Decatur and Muscle Shoals. This is why North Alabama remains in a heat advisory through 7 PM Friday. Heat index values above 105 for several hours each afternoon is expected through Friday if not Saturday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2 years of anticipated interstate delays to begin in DeKalb County

Big interstate traffic changes are coming to Northeast Alabama. Crews are about to start work removing and reconstructing a section of Interstate 59 northbound along the Etowah and DeKalb county line. Northbound traffic will be shifted onto one of the southbound lanes as soon as Thursday and no later than...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Three Injured in Thursday Afternoon Cement Truck/Passenger Car Collision Outside of Gaylesville

Three people were hurt in a serious accident taking place on Highway 68 just outside of Gaylesville early Thursday afternoon. The collision, near County Road 107 occurred shortly after 1:00pm and involved a 2014 model concrete mixer and a passenger car, a 2007 Ford; the cement truck rolled over onto its side, coming to rest in a ditch – while the other vehicle wound up in a yard on the opposite side of the road.
GAYLESVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

ALDOT Announces Shift Change on I-59 Between Collinsville and Reece City

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that all traffic on several miles of Interstate 59 between Reece City and Collinsville will be shifted to the southbound roadway for about a year starting this week. According to a story published by the Ft Payne Times-Journal – Alabama Department of Transportation...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Northbound lanes of Highway 431 shut down in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 431 are shut down after a two-vehicle wreck in Guntersville on Friday afternoon. According to Guntersville Police Department Captain John East, the wreck is near Rock Store Road. One person was evacuated by air to the hospital. This story will...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO makes multiple arrests over holiday weekend

CULLMAN, Ala. – Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests during traffic stops over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. One day prior, on June 30, a traffic stop in Baileyton resulted in the arrest of Charles Leon Nichols, 58, of Baileyton. Deputies allegedly found narcotics during a search of Nichols and his vehicle. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine. During a traffic stop in Dodge City July 1, deputies searched driver James Brian Echols, 45, of Cullman, and his vehicle. They allegedly found narcotics. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.   The next day, July 2, Thelma Beasley Pigg, 52, of Addison, was stopped in West Point. A search of Pigg and her vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Pigg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. On July 3 in Good Hope, deputies stopped Rebecca Lynn Tanner, 54, of Cullman, and a subsequent search of her person and vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Tanner was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT News 19

Road construction to impact Downtown Huntsville intersection

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two road construction projects will impact traffic at a major intersection in Huntsville. Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 11, a contractor will begin road work at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Jefferson Street (where Kaffeeklatsch is located). Clinton Avenue will close to through traffic at that time and until July 25, One lane of Jefferson will remain open.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, July 8th

George Brusaw, age 45 of Gadsden – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Misty Nelson, age 41 of Hokes Bluff – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;:. Jerrad Kent, age 25 of Gaylesville – Failure to Appear/Theft of Property 4th Degree;. Jena Loomis,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Firefighters respond to crash with entrapment on County Line Road

Madison Fire and Rescue responded to a wreck on County Line Road earlier this evening involving an entrapment. The fire department posted on their Facebook page, “Excellent work by our crews on C shift this evening. Crews successfully extricated one patient that was entrapped for a short period of time and all patients were transported for evaluation.”
MADISON, AL
The Decatur Daily

Burned park playground equipment replaced at Decatur park

Vickie Swopes' grandson will finally be able to enjoy all of the playground equipment at Jesse Lewis Smith Park on Somerville Road after some equipment sustained fire damage earlier this year, apparently from vandals. Maintenance workers Gene Hart and Ernie Downs spent most of Wednesday replacing five fire-damaged parts of...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Marshall Co. DA: No charges will be filed after man in custody died

Dr. Angela Guess is the new interim superintendent of Jackson County Schools as she was chosen by the district’s school board Wednesday morning. Active shooter training in Morgan Co. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is spending the summer preparing for any active shooter situation that...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

