ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Salem, ND

Traffic backed up at ND Country Fest

By Joel Crane
KFYR-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Country Fest is this weekend, and visitors...

www.kfyrtv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFYR-TV

Summer heat can buckle pavement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Extreme heat affects many things, pets, people, and even roads. Pavement can burst apart from the record-setting summers. Buckling is when the pavement cracks and shoots upwards. This happens when roadway surfaces expand at a crack which weakens the pavement. The heat then causes the surface to warp and buckle.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

The Wood House Restaurant closes in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A long-time Bismarck restaurant has closed its doors. The Wood House off of State Street has been celebrated for decades with its traditional menu and nostalgic booths complete with phones to place orders. A sign on the door indicates refunds for gift cards can be made...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

33rd Annual Dakota Classic Modified Tour

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This is year number 33 for the Dakota Classic Modified Tour. It runs six nights in a row at five different tracks in North Dakota. It has become a magnet for a number of the top drivers from around the country. John Gartner, DCMT tour director,...
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
New Salem, ND
KFYR-TV

ND Sober Ride offers Lyft discount codes for ND Country Fest

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - With Wednesday being the start of North Dakota Country Fest, it also is the start of ND Sober Rides. The program is geared toward getting impaired drivers off the roads. The ND Sober Ride program will offer $10 off Lyft rides vouchers from July 6-9,...
NEW SALEM, ND
KFYR-TV

Indian education summit at Bismarck Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first day of classes for students for the 2022 school year in North Dakota is August 25. On Thursday, more than 250 teachers from all over the state were the ones taking notes. Diversity and culture is the focus of this week’s North Dakota Indian...
BISMARCK, ND
KNOX News Radio

ND: Weekend accidents

A North Dakota man died in a two-vehicle accident Saturday morning in Mercer County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says, around 11:15 AM ten miles north of Beulah, a pickup pulling a boat trailer and an ATV were northbound on County Road 21. As the ATV slowed near an intersection,...
ACCIDENTS
valleynewslive.com

Abortion rights rallies taking place across North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ACLU North Dakota has organized a state-wide day of protest this Saturday, July 9th in the battle for abortion access. Rallies are planned in Bismarck, Minot, and Fargo. Each rally has a unique schedule with speakers and other internal events. Fargo’s march will begin...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control
96.5 The Walleye

Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows

Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

E-bike craze cycling through Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Electric bike sales have increased dramatically this year. They even outsold electric and hybrid cars combined in 2021. With the click of a helmet and the click of a button, Bismarck resident Craig Thurow is taking part in a trend cycling through the nation: electric bicycles.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

PHOTOS: Mandan’s 4th of July Parade – floats, features and fun

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Independence Day has once again come to the states, and with it, plenty of festivals and fireworks. It’s also a time to show just how proud one is to be an American and to celebrate being together with friends, food and family. And nowhere is this clear in North Dakota than in the time-honored tradition of the Mandan Independence Day Parade.
MANDAN, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KFYR-TV

Country Fest brings new faces to New Salem businesses

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of New Salem is playing host to thousands of music fans at Country Fest this weekend, and that kind of event comes with a few perks. Country Fest brings huge crowds of new faces to the community of New Salem, increasing the population from about 1,000 people to 41,000. Some early arrivals appeared two weeks before the actual concerts began to begin the set-up process. The normally quiet downtown is home to a new bed and breakfast and the owners say they are happy to showcase their updated accommodations.
NEW SALEM, ND
KX News

Two Bismarck teenagers injured in rollover crash on Highway 83

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The NDHP has released the names of the individuals involved in a rollover crash on Highway 83 MP 105. The driver and passenger, both from Bismarck, have been identified as Titus Covey, 18, and Paul Massingill, 19, who were both traveling in a 2007 Dodge Caliber when the accident occurred. According […]
Hot 97-5

In Bismarck – FULL Boat Of Trash Collected From 4th Of July Slobs

The 4th of July weekend is a tradition shared by everyone across the United States. A perfect opportunity for all of us to relax and enjoy our families, fun, and fireworks. The real meaning of this holiday of course is Independence, to never forget our freedom, and with that said there are unfortunately so many people who feel even FREER to leave their trash wherever they feel fit. Here in Bismarck, Carley Ramsdell and her friends experienced that firsthand. A beautiful day out on the Missouri River was spoiled by those who displayed their stupidity and selfishness.
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Old Red Ten: A scenic way to travel in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Traveling from Dickinson to Mandan, or anywhere in between? One option is taking the scenic route with Old Red Ten Scenic Byway. Old Red Ten Trail is the oldest road in North Dakota; it used to run all the way from Seattle to New York City.
MANDAN, ND
kxnet.com

Someone You Should Know: Joe Hill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As long as we’re able to do what we love and have the strength to do it, a lot of us would rather remain active instead of sitting around. That’s the case for our latest Someone You Should Know. With the shortage in...
KFYR-TV

Bismarck pools see an increase in lifeguards, but still short staffed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This summer there has been a shortage in lifeguards causing reduced pool hours in Bismarck. However, as lifeguard certification classes have been held one pool have been able to increase its hours. The lifeguard shortage in Bismarck isn’t as severe as it was a month ago,...
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy