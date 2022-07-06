Traffic backed up at ND Country Fest

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of New Salem is playing host to thousands of music fans at Country Fest this weekend, and that kind of event comes with a few perks. Country Fest brings huge crowds of new faces to the community of New Salem, increasing the population from about 1,000 people to 41,000. Some early arrivals appeared two weeks before the actual concerts began to begin the set-up process. The normally quiet downtown is home to a new bed and breakfast and the owners say they are happy to showcase their updated accommodations.
